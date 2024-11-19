NBA 2K25 For 57% Off Is A Slam Dunk, So Is An 85" TV For Under $900 And More BF Deals





The closer we get to this year's actual Black Friday (November 29), the more early deals and bargains retailers are serving up. We're already seeing some big discounts , too, and not just minor price cuts. Whether you're a gamer or in need of an appliance upgrade for your kitchen, there's a good chance you can score a great deal ahead of Black Friday.





NBA 2K25 for $29.99 at Amazon? That's more than half off the MSRP (57% off, to be exact), and this being a 2K game, you could apply the savings towards virtual currency to upgrade your character or buy in-game swag. To kick things off, how aboutfor? That's more than half off the MSRP (57% off, to be exact), and this being a 2K game, you could apply the savings towards virtual currency to upgrade your character or buy in-game swag.





I can hear you groaning through my monitor, and fair enough—I come from an era long before microtransactions and don't care for the trend either. However, I can say that I'm having fun with the 2K25 release so far. I picked it up in digital form just before the price dropped on the physical media (do'h!) and am working my way through the MyCareer mode. Criticisms over VC aside, I'm a longtime fan of the NBA 2K series, and so far, this one is easily worth the discounted asking price.





It's also available for a reduced price on multiple platforms...