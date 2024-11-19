CATEGORIES
NBA 2K25 For 57% Off Is A Slam Dunk, So Is An 85" TV For Under $900 And More BF Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:21 AM EDT
Jayson Tatum in NBA 2K25
The closer we get to this year's actual Black Friday (November 29), the more early deals and bargains retailers are serving up. We're already seeing some big discounts, too, and not just minor price cuts. Whether you're a gamer or in need of an appliance upgrade for your kitchen, there's a good chance you can score a great deal ahead of Black Friday.

To kick things off, how about NBA 2K25 for $29.99 at Amazon? That's more than half off the MSRP (57% off, to be exact), and this being a 2K game, you could apply the savings towards virtual currency to upgrade your character or buy in-game swag.

I can hear you groaning through my monitor, and fair enough—I come from an era long before microtransactions and don't care for the trend either. However, I can say that I'm having fun with the 2K25 release so far. I picked it up in digital form just before the price dropped on the physical media (do'h!) and am working my way through the MyCareer mode. Criticisms over VC aside, I'm a longtime fan of the NBA 2K series, and so far, this one is easily worth the discounted asking price.

It's also available for a reduced price on multiple platforms...
Samsung TV on a black and gray gradient background.

There's being able to play NBA 2K25, and then there's being able to play it on a ginormous TV. It's cheaper than you might think, or at least it is with this deal for an 85-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV (DU7200)—it's on sale for $897.99 at Amazon (18% off). That's a $200 savings, and perhaps just as importantly, it brings the cost of this massive TV to below $900 (before tax, of course).

Sure, you're not getting 85 inches of mini LED or OLED bliss at this price, or a whole bunch of bells and whistles. But if you want to go big above all else, it's certainly a serviceable option. And while it's only 60Hz, it does offer up "incredibly low input lag" and a "very good response time" for gaming, according to the folks at Rtings. And it features VRR (variable refresh rate) support.

Here are some more early Black Friday deals...

Keurig K-Express K-Cup coffee maker on a countertop.
