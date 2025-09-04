This 4K Fire TV Is 50% Off At Only $149.99 And More TV Deals Under $500





In case you missed it, we recently highlighted a bunch of big TV deals to prepare for the new NFL season that begins tonight, among them being an absolutely monstrous 98-inch QLED for under $1,500. And before that, we brought to attention a bunch of Labor Day deals on OLED models . Now we're turning our attention to affordable bargains that drop pricing to $499.99 or below.





Insignia's 50-inch F50 Series Fire TV pictured above—it's down to just $149.99 at Best Buy (save $150), representing a 50% discount over MSRP. This is listed as Best Buy's 'deal of the day' so you'll want to act fast if this catches your eye. That said, it's on sale for $179.99 at Amazon, which is still cheap for a TV. One of the most aggressive price cuts is topictured above—it's down to just, representing a 50% discount over MSRP. This is listed as Best Buy's 'deal of the day' so you'll want to act fast if this catches your eye. That said, it's on sale for, which is still cheap for a TV.





What's refreshing to see at this price point is that it's a 4K resolution model. Believe it or not, vendors still sell regular HD (720p) models in 2025, so that's always something to double-check when shopping the bargain bin.





This is obviously an entry-level TV, though it's not totally devoid of features. In addition to being a 4K model, it supports HDR10 and is a Fire TV model with Alexa voice support built-in. You also get DTS Virtual-X sound, HDMI with eARC, and parental controls.













Hisense's 65-inch QD7 model that's on sale for $467.99 at Amazon and $469.99 at Best Buy. The savings depends on which listing's MSRP you want to go by—Amazon has it listed as a 6% discount over a $499.99 MSRP, while Best Buy is claiming a $130 discount over a $599.99 value. If you're wanting to go bigger and spend more on a higher quality TV, then have a look atmodel that's on sale forand. The savings depends on which listing's MSRP you want to go by—Amazon has it listed as a 6% discount over a $499.99 MSRP, while Best Buy is claiming a $130 discount over a $599.99 value.





Either way, we're near the upper end of our $499.99 limit, and that gets you both a bigger TV at 65 inches and into mini LED territory. Mini LED models are generally much brighter than regular LED TVs, and they also do a better job at mitigating blooming (or the halo effect) because of their ability to focus tiny LEDs more densely on an image, which reduces light spilling over.





The QD7 also adds Dolby Vision to the mix, as well as supporting HDR10+. Other notable features include Dolby Atmos, quantum dot technology, HDMI 2.1 connectivity with Game Mode Plus (VRR and auto low latency mode), and an AI sports mode. Not too shabby for under $500.





