Big TV Deals For Football Season Are Lit, Score A 98" QLED For 35% Off





Are you prepared for a new NFL season? Kickoff for the first regular season game is this Thursday, September 4 at 8:20 p.m. EST, as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles play host to the visiting Dallas Cowboys, who may may not still be 'dem boys' after trading away Micah Parsons (sorry, Dallas fans). If your TV is not up to par, there is still time to upgrade for the first slate of games, most of which will take place on Sunday. And if you're wanting to go big, well, then keep reading.





If you're looking for a giant TV to kick off the NFL season, then check out Hisense's 98-inch QD5 Series TV that's on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (35% off). That's a big discount over MSRP ($789.01 below list price) and only $2 removed from its all-time low of $1,497.99, which it briefly hit in the second week of August.





As enticing as the pricing is on this model, you'll want to get the green light from your significant other, as a 98-inch behemoth is not the kind of TV that quietly tucks away in a corner. It looms large and dominates all but the biggest living rooms.





This is a 2025 model TV. It features quantum dot technology and boasts a 4K resolution with a native 144Hz refresh rate. If you're a gamer, note that this TV also features HDMI 2.1 connectivity with variable refresh rate support (it's an AMD FreeSync Premium model) and an enhanced Game Bar.





Dolby Vision is part of the HDR package too (alongside HDR10+), and Dolby Atmos is also on tap. So even though it's not a premium OLED or mini LED model, it offers a lot of bang for your buck, and it's just in time for football.













85-inch Hisense QD7 is mini LED and it's on sale for an enticing $899.99 at Amazon. Or if you have your heart set on a stadium-sized TV (slight exaggeration), the 100-inch QD7 goes for $1,799.99 (not on sale). While the QD5 is not a mini LED model, theand it's on sale for an enticing. Or if you have your heart set on a stadium-sized TV (slight exaggeration), thegoes for





The 85-inch model is obviously the better value at half the price. The big draw, of course, is mini LED lighting for a brighter image and better handling of local dimming zones to reduce blooming, otherwise known as the halo effect.





It's still a big TV too, and it shares many of the same desirable features as the QD5, such as 4K resolution at 144Hz (native), quantum dot technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity with VRR support for gaming.





