Labor Day TV Deals Bring Tasty LG And Samsung OLED Models Up To 46% Off

Ask LG and the company will tell you that it's been the top OLED TV brand for 12 years running, a claim that is likely rooted in sales data. LG's also been one of the more active participants in the OLED space, and has continually catered to gamers with a lot of its models. Fortunately, OLED has also come down in price quite a bit during the span. It's now to the point where we consistently see enticing deals on OLED models, and not just from LG.
We'll kick this party off with LG though, and specifically LG's 65-inch OLED Evo C5 series
that's on sale for $1,446.99 at Amazon (46% off MSRP)
. That is a massive discount over the list and launch price ($1,250 off), and also an all-time low. If you've been intrigued by the latest-generation C5 series but didn't want to pay early adopter pricing, then now is the time to make your move.
LG's C-series has been highly sought after by gamers and movie buffs alike, especially as pricing has become more palatable over the years. The 65-inch C5 model boasts a 4K resolution and native 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by LG's Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8.
It also serves up four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with variable refresh rate (VRR) support—notably, this is an AMD FreeSync Premium display with NVIDIA G-SYNC support to boot. And if gaming is your thing, the C5 is also known for its low input lag.
For HDR chores, you get Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, making this a well-rounded OLED option.
LG's other size options in the C5 series are on sale too...
There's a big jump from the 77-inch to 83-inch model, but if you want to super big, it will no longer set you back north of five grand.
Alternatively, we found the previous-generation 83-inch LG OLED Evo C4
on sale for $2,7779 at Amazon (7%)
, which isn't a big discount but it's a lot cheaper than the newer C5 model. We're not seeing the 83-inch model in stock for the still-excellent C3 series, though you can snap the 65-inch LG OLED Evo C3 for $1,139
with some bundled goodies. Just be aware that it's by way of a marketplace seller.
Here are some more OLED options, all from Samsung. And by the way, if you ask Samsung, it will tell you that it's the top global TV brand for 18 years running. Isn't marketing fun? Anyway, here we go...
If you're willing to shop mini LED models instead of OLED, you can find even cheaper prices. OLED is still king when it comes to overall image quality, but mini LED is not far behind, and is typically brightner.
The mini LED model that stands out as a seriously good bargain is the 75-inch TCL QM6K Series QD-Mini LED TV
for $769.99 at Amazon (20% off)
. That's a lot of screen for under $800, and it boasts both quantum dot technology and mini LED lighting.
This is another 4K resolution model with a native 144Hz refresh rate, though it can also hit 288Hz at 1080p. HDMI 2.1 connectivity with VRR support and low input lag are part of the package, too. And as far as HDR goes, this TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.