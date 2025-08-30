Labor Day TV Deals Bring Tasty LG And Samsung OLED Models Up To 46% Off





Ask LG and the company will tell you that it's been the top OLED TV brand for 12 years running, a claim that is likely rooted in sales data. LG's also been one of the more active participants in the OLED space, and has continually catered to gamers with a lot of its models. Fortunately, OLED has also come down in price quite a bit during the span. It's now to the point where we consistently see enticing deals on OLED models, and not just from LG.





LG's 65-inch OLED Evo C5 series that's on sale for $1,446.99 at Amazon (46% off MSRP). That is a massive discount over the list and launch price ($1,250 off), and also an all-time low. If you've been intrigued by the latest-generation C5 series but didn't want to pay early adopter pricing, then now is the time to make your move. We'll kick this party off with LG though, and specificallythat's on sale for. That is a massive discount over the list and launch price ($1,250 off), and also an all-time low. If you've been intrigued by the latest-generation C5 series but didn't want to pay early adopter pricing, then now is the time to make your move.





LG's C-series has been highly sought after by gamers and movie buffs alike, especially as pricing has become more palatable over the years. The 65-inch C5 model boasts a 4K resolution and native 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by LG's Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8.





It also serves up four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with variable refresh rate (VRR) support—notably, this is an AMD FreeSync Premium display with NVIDIA G-SYNC support to boot. And if gaming is your thing, the C5 is also known for its low input lag.





For HDR chores, you get Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, making this a well-rounded OLED option.





LG's other size options in the C5 series are on sale too...