GeForce RTX 4080 Below MSRP In This Banging GPU Deal And It's Overclocked Too
One of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 models is 10% off right now in one of the GPU's best discounts since release. The card being discounted is PNY’s GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB OC (say that 10 times in a row) and is priced at just $1139.99 on Amazon right now. The card is a beefy black-themed 4080 with a triple-fan triple-slot cooling solution that is factory overclocked to 2.55GHz.
This latest GPU deal is one of the best discounts on NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 since its release 5 months ago. The RTX 4080 has been widely regarded as one of NVIDIA’s most troubled 40 series graphics cards to date, due to its inferior price-to-performance ratio in comparison to its RTX 4090 and RTX 4070 series brethren. This is compounded by additional competition from AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX which provides RTX 4080-like rasterization performance for $200 less (compared to the RTX 4080’s MSRP). With the 10% discount in mind, NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 can better compete with the RX 7900 XTX and sway some gamers away from AMD’s best GPU with NVIDIA’s proprietary features, including DLSS 3.
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X RGB OC ($1139.99 on Amazon)
The GeForce RTX 4080 is NVIDIA’s runner-up to the RTX 4090, and it leverages 9728 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 256-bit bus. The GPU features NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace GPU architecture which boosts clock speeds substantially compared to older NVIDIA GPUs. In the case of the RTX 4080, has stock boost frequencies that go all the way up to 2.21GHz.
The PNY version on discount right now has a normal list price of $1269.99, but the 10% discount knocks it down to $1139.99 – a full $60 less than NVIDIA's Founders Edition MSRP. It boosts frequencies even higher to 2205MHz base and 2550MHz boost, which is 15% higher compared to stock frequencies. The card features a massive triple-fan cooling solution that measures 313.06 inches in length and 3.5 slots in thickness.
The card is painted matte black on a plastic shroud that is accented by four sets of RGB lighting strips that form the letter X in front of the card’s central cooling fan. The shroud is very unintrusive, with the card’s massive aluminum heatsink being visible across the entire front side of the card, as well as on the back where a large cutout is visible on the rear section of the backplate, allowing air to pass right through the rear portion of the heatsink.