Rockstar Packs A $400 GTA 6 Box With Vice City Swag But Skips The Game
The Good Time State Vice City Collection is a “premium Collector’s Box featuring all the essentials for a good time, inspired by Leonida’s hit TV show, Macca the Gator.” Many of the items that are part of this collection feature the game’s pink gator mascot character, and come housed within a multi-tiered box that resembles a jewelry box.
Among the included miscellanea are a figure of Macca the Gator appropriately holding a martini, a Leonida Keys crossbody bag aka fanny pack, a Chunkee the Manatee shot glass, a Leonida Keys sticker pack, and official Oakley Frogskins sunglasses sporting a Vice City inspired colorway. The sunglasses, by far the most valuable item in this package, are doing the heavy lifting to justify the asking price; a bog-standard pair can retail for up to $200.
However, I think the piece of merch in this collection that fans will covet the most is the double-sided souvenir poster, which has artwork that hearkens to the series’ iconic cover art on one side and a map of Leonida on the other. Unfortunately, it looks as if this will be the only way to acquire the awesome poster.
That's sad not only since it's simply a cool poster, but also because most previous titles in the franchise's history included a paper map with the retail release—although the writing was on the wall when Rockstar omitted a map from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X retail versions of GTA 5.
The Good Time State Vice City Collection is now available for pre-order and will make its way to customers on November 19, which is the same day the game releases on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar notes that it will only be up for sale while supplies last, so if you're a die-hard GTA fan, you'd better get that pre-order in soon.