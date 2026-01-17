This 34-Inch Alienware QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low At 28% Off





We're more than a month removed from all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that closed out last year, but we spotted a discount on an Alienware gaming display that brings its price back down to its deepest discount ever. It has quite a few bells and whistles too, not the least of which is an OLED panel with quantum dot technology.

Alienware AW3423DWF Is On Sale For $499.99

34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (28% off, save $200). Amazon has it listed as a $200 discount, though Dell's suggested pricing is actually $899.99, and price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel shows that it did indeed sell for the full amount on multiple occasions before settling around a $650 street price for most of 2025. Matching the Black Friday deal we saw on this display, theis on sale for. Amazon has it listed as a $200 discount, though Dell's suggested pricing is actually $899.99, and price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel shows that it did indeed sell for the full amount on multiple occasions before settling around a $650 street price for most of 2025.





direct from Dell, which has it on clearance. Either way, you're getting a fantastic gaming monitor at a killer price. You can also buy this monitor for the same price, which has it on clearance. Either way, you're getting a fantastic gaming monitor at a killer price.





This is a 34.1-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort (or 100Hz over HDMI). It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification to boot.





While this model is going on a couple of years old at this point, it remains an excellent option, both for PC and console gaming. And given that Dell and its retail partners are clearing it out, we'd be surprised if it ever gets offered for less than it is right now.

LG 27GX704A-B OLED Monitor Is 41% Off









27-inch LG UltraGear (27GX704A-B) glossy OLED for $474.99 at Amazon (41% off, save $325). This one features a 2560x1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and is also another FreeSync Premium Pro display with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification in tow. However, it's also certified as being G-SYNC compatible. Another option that is around the same price is thisfor. This one features a 2560x1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and is also another FreeSync Premium Pro display with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification in tow. However, it's also certified as being G-SYNC compatible.





It's smaller than the Alienware for right around the same month, and that's something to consider. But it's faster and is certified to play nice with G-SYNC. It also uses a glossy OLED panel that should be a little bit brighter.





