CATEGORIES
home News

This 34-Inch Alienware QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Hits All-Time Low At 28% Off

by Paul LillySaturday, January 17, 2026, 08:36 AM EDT
Alienware AW3423DWF monitor on a gray gradient background.
We're more than a month removed from all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that closed out last year, but we spotted a discount on an Alienware gaming display that brings its price back down to its deepest discount ever. It has quite a few bells and whistles too, not the least of which is an OLED panel with quantum dot technology.

Alienware AW3423DWF Is On Sale For $499.99

Matching the Black Friday deal we saw on this display, the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon (28% off, save $200). Amazon has it listed as a $200 discount, though Dell's suggested pricing is actually $899.99, and price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel shows that it did indeed sell for the full amount on multiple occasions before settling around a $650 street price for most of 2025.

You can also buy this monitor for the same price direct from Dell, which has it on clearance. Either way, you're getting a fantastic gaming monitor at a killer price.

This is a 34.1-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3440x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort (or 100Hz over HDMI). It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro display with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification to boot.

While this model is going on a couple of years old at this point, it remains an excellent option, both for PC and console gaming. And given that Dell and its retail partners are clearing it out, we'd be surprised if it ever gets offered for less than it is right now.

LG 27GX704A-B OLED Monitor Is 41% Off

LG UltraGear OLED monitor.

Another option that is around the same price is this 27-inch LG UltraGear (27GX704A-B) glossy OLED for $474.99 at Amazon (41% off, save $325). This one features a 2560x1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and is also another FreeSync Premium Pro display with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification in tow. However, it's also certified as being G-SYNC compatible.

It's smaller than the Alienware for right around the same month, and that's something to consider. But it's faster and is certified to play nice with G-SYNC. It also uses a glossy OLED panel that should be a little bit brighter.

Here are a few more OLED monitor deals, some of which are also at or near all-time low pricing...
Tags:  deals, Monitors, OLED, Alieware, (nyse:dell), qd-oled
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment