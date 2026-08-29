CATEGORIES
home News

2TB Samsung SSD 990 Falls To All-Time Low At Under 20 Cents Per Gigabyte

by Paul LillySaturday, August 29, 2026, 08:43 AM EDT
2TB Samsung SSD 990
2TB Samsung SSD 990 - Image: HotHardware
Loading up on storage is an uneasy proposition these days. The reality is, insatiable demand for AI has caused a shortage of key components, and in particular memory and storage chips, and it has impacted the consumer market in a not-so-fun way. That's the bad news. The good news? There are still deals to be had, albeit relative to the current landscape.

Earlier this month, we highlighted a spectacular deal on a 4TB Team Group solid state drive (SSD) that dropped the effective cost to below 10 cents per gigabyte. It was such an outlier in the broader landscape that the full discount ended up being a short-lived one. If you missed out, we found another storage deal, this time on a 2TB Samsung model.

Score A 2TB Samsung SSD 990 For 36% Off

2TB Samsung SSD 990
2TB Samsung SSD 990 - Image: HotHardware

Over at Amazon, you can snag a 2TB Samsung SSD 990 for $339.99 (36% off, save $190). Some quick number crunching indicates the effective cost per gigabyte is 17 cents on the nose (not accounting for how storage is calculated in Windows, of course). So by that metric, the deal is not quite as good as it was on the 4TB Team Group drive. However, Amazon's sale price makes the 2TB Samsung SSD 990 the lowest it has ever been.

According to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (an awesome resource for researching advertised discounts on Amazon), this drive was selling for the full $529.99 MSRP until it plummeted to around $370 in late July. It stayed pat at that price...until now.

The Samsung 990 SSD targets the mainstream segment with quad-level cell (QLC) V-NAND flash memory, which is paired with an in-house controller. On paper, this PCIe 4.0 model delivers up to 7,250MB/s for sequential reads and up to 6,450MB/s for sequential writes. What about in practice? You can check out our Samsung 990 SSD review for an assortment of benchmarks and in-depth analysis, but overall, we found it delivered good performance and ran cool.

One thing to note is that Samsung's warranty on this drive is three years instead of five years for some of its other storage offerings. Otherwise, this is a decent price for reasonably fast 2TB SSD storage in today's market.

Here are some more SSD deals:
Tags:  deals, Samsung, SSD, samsung 990
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use