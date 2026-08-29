2TB Samsung SSD 990 Falls To All-Time Low At Under 20 Cents Per Gigabyte

2TB Samsung SSD 990 - Image: HotHardware

Loading up on storage is an uneasy proposition these days. The reality is, insatiable demand for AI has caused a shortage of key components, and in particular memory and storage chips, and it has impacted the consumer market in a not-so-fun way. That's the bad news. The good news? There are still deals to be had, albeit relative to the current landscape.





Earlier this month, we highlighted a spectacular deal on a 4TB Team Group solid state drive (SSD) that dropped the effective cost to below 10 cents per gigabyte. It was such an outlier in the broader landscape that the full discount ended up being a short-lived one. If you missed out, we found another storage deal, this time on a 2TB Samsung model.

Score A 2TB Samsung SSD 990 For 36% Off

2TB Samsung SSD 990 - Image: HotHardware



2TB Samsung SSD 990 for $339.99 (36% off, save $190). Some quick number crunching indicates the effective cost per gigabyte is 17 cents on the nose (not accounting for how storage is calculated in Windows, of course). So by that metric, the deal is not quite as good as it was on the 4TB Team Group drive. However, Amazon's sale price makes the 2TB Samsung SSD 990 the lowest it has ever been. Over at Amazon, you can snag a. Some quick number crunching indicates the effective cost per gigabyte is 17 cents on the nose (not accounting for how storage is calculated in Windows, of course). So by that metric, the deal is not quite as good as it was on the 4TB Team Group drive. However, Amazon's sale price makes the 2TB Samsung SSD 990 the lowest it has ever been.





According to price tracking data at CamelCamelCamel (an awesome resource for researching advertised discounts on Amazon), this drive was selling for the full $529.99 MSRP until it plummeted to around $370 in late July. It stayed pat at that price...until now.





The Samsung 990 SSD targets the mainstream segment with quad-level cell (QLC) V-NAND flash memory, which is paired with an in-house controller. On paper, this PCIe 4.0 model delivers up to 7,250MB/s for sequential reads and up to 6,450MB/s for sequential writes. What about in practice? You can check out our Samsung 990 SSD review for an assortment of benchmarks and in-depth analysis, but overall, we found it delivered good performance and ran cool.





One thing to note is that Samsung's warranty on this drive is three years instead of five years for some of its other storage offerings. Otherwise, this is a decent price for reasonably fast 2TB SSD storage in today's market.





Here are some more SSD deals: