by Marco ChiappettaThursday, February 18, 2021, 07:38 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks LIVE: Samsung SSD 980 Pro, Galaxy S21, Building A Personal Cloud, Intel Alder Lake

In this episode of HotHardware''s Two And A Half Geeks, Dave, Marco and Chris will be kicking around Samsung's fast SSD 980 Pro 2TB PCIe 4 SSD, the Galaxy S21 flagship phone, how to build a personal cloud with a Terra Master NAS, Intel's next gen Alder Lake processor architecture and more...


Show Notes:
 03:14 - Samsung SSD 980 Pro 2TB Review: Flagship PCIe 4 NVMe Storage
17:18 - Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Review: Packed With Features And Value
29:10 - How To Build Your Own 56 Terabyte Personal Cloud (NAS)
36:40 - Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs Rumored For Fall Unveil With Another Big IPC Performance Boost
