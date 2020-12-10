CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, December 10, 2020, 04:37 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6900 XT, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Snapdragon 888, Apple M1 And More

radeon rx 6900xt hero

In this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks the guys will be discussing AMD's new beastly Radeon RX 6900 XT, NVIDIA's cost-efficient and snappy GeForce RTX 3060 TI, Qualcomm's exciting new Snapdragon 888 processor for smartphones and Apple's potent M1 Arm core processors for a new generation of Macs...

Show Notes:
07:26 - LG Wing Review: A Solid 5G Phone With A Wild Twist
10:12 - Build A Great Gaming PC With HotHardware's 2020 DIY System Guide
12:35 - Qualcomm Claims Big Snapdragon 888 Performance And Feature Gains For Next-Gen 5G Flagships
19:17 - Apple M1 Silicon Performance Running Windows 10 Impresses
32:28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Review: Breakout Speed At $399
40:49 - Radeon RX 6900 XT Review: AMD's Most Powerful Gaming GPU Ever

Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, Apple, Qualcomm, Snapdragon, geforce rtx 3060 ti, radeon rx 6900 xt, apple m1

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms