2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6900 XT, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, Snapdragon 888, Apple M1 And More
In this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks the guys will be discussing AMD's new beastly Radeon RX 6900 XT, NVIDIA's cost-efficient and snappy GeForce RTX 3060 TI, Qualcomm's exciting new Snapdragon 888 processor for smartphones and Apple's potent M1 Arm core processors for a new generation of Macs...
07:26 - LG Wing Review: A Solid 5G Phone With A Wild Twist
10:12 - Build A Great Gaming PC With HotHardware's 2020 DIY System Guide
12:35 - Qualcomm Claims Big Snapdragon 888 Performance And Feature Gains For Next-Gen 5G Flagships
19:17 - Apple M1 Silicon Performance Running Windows 10 Impresses
32:28 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Review: Breakout Speed At $399
40:49 - Radeon RX 6900 XT Review: AMD's Most Powerful Gaming GPU Ever