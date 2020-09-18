CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, September 18, 2020, 01:18 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: GeForce RTX 3080 Unleashed And Sold-Out! Intel Tiger Lake Roars!

On this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks podcast, we'll be taking a look at the MONSTER performance of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080, in addition to chatting about our review of a custom RTX 3080 from Palit. We'll also be looking at performance of Intel's ferocious new Tiger Lake CPU that will bring serious gains to laptops soon...


Show Notes:
07:49 - Intel Tiger Lake And Xe Graphics Benchmarks: Laptops Will Roar
27:45 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Review: Ampere Is A Gaming Monster
47:08 - Palit GeForce RTX 3080 GamingPro OC Review: Big, Custom Ampere

Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, podcast, Geeks, webcast, Palit, tiger lake, geforce rtx 3080

