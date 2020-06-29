CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, June 29, 2020, 03:00 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks Podcast: Apple Silicon, iOS 14 Reveal, Intel 10th Gen NUC, And Nubia RedMagic 5G

25 geeks apple intel
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Marco, Dave, and Chris are on the scene to discuss Apple's big switch to its own custom Arm-based processors, Intel's 10th generation NUCs and the Nubia RedMagic 5 Android smartphone (among other topics). It's a jam-packed episode that you'll definitely want to check out in the YouTube embed below.



Tags:  Intel, Apple, podcast, 2.5 Geeks, big sur, ios 14, nubia-red-magic-5g
Via:  HotHardware YouTube
