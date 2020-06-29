2.5 Geeks Podcast: Apple Silicon, iOS 14 Reveal, Intel 10th Gen NUC, And Nubia RedMagic 5G
In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, Marco, Dave, and Chris are on the scene to discuss Apple's big switch to its own custom Arm-based processors, Intel's 10th generation NUCs and the Nubia RedMagic 5 Android smartphone (among other topics). It's a jam-packed episode that you'll definitely want to check out in the YouTube embed below.
Show Notes:
06:00 - Apple Announces Its Own Processors For Macs With Systems Shipping This Year
13:30 - Here’s What Intel Has To Say About Apple’s Seismic Shift To Its Own Chips For Macs
28:00 - Intel NUC10i7FNH: Powerful, Palm-Sized 6-Core Mini PC
34:30 - Nubia RedMagic 5G: An Unruly Android Gaming Beast