2.5 Geeks: AMD Ryzen 5000G And Radeon RX 6600 XT, Big Gaming PC Giveaway!
This week we'll be kicking around AMD's new Ryzen 5000G Series desktop processors and the solid value they over, along with the unveiling of AMD's Radeon RX 6600XT. We'll also be sharing details of our latest big gaming PC giveaway promotion that's happening NOW...
Show Notes:
06:34 - Sony PS5 Benchmarked With Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4 SSD
11:30 - Nubia Red Magic 6R Review: Affordable, Powerful Gaming Phone
15:45 - 3dfx Claims Its Comeback Is Real With A Portfolio Of Products, Raising More Questions
18:01 - Power Users Dislike The Lack Of microSD On Today's Phones
20:45 - AMD Launches Radeon RX 6600 XT With 8GB GDDR6 For 1080p Gaming Domination
27:39 - AMD Ryzen 5000G Series Review: Zen 3 APUs Deliver Big Value
37:47 - HotHardware’s Asetek And Alienware Aurora R12 Hot Summer Gaming PC Giveaway
45:20 - Using Topaz Labs Video Enhance AI For Benchmarks?
50:00 - Which Radeon Upgrade Is Best For Current Vega 64 Owners?
51:32 - Should We Be Leary Of Eco Friendly PC Hardware Trend?