HotHardware’s Asetek And Alienware Aurora R12 Hot Summer Gaming PC Giveaway
It has been a while since our last amazing gaming PC giveaway, so we figured it's time to get things rolling again and offer you all something truly awesome. Our friends at Asetek and Alienware have come through in a big way want to give one of you a powerful Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC, liquid cooled by an Asetek-powered closed-loop AIO CPU cooler! If you recall, Asetek pioneered the All-In-One liquid cooler design approximately 20-years ago, and currently enjoys over 90% market share in the space.
Up for grabs this time around is an awesome, fully decked-out Alienware Aurora R12 gaming PC in “Lunar Light” trim, powered by an Intel Core i9-11900F 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 networking, and a 1TB NVMe SSD boot drive, backed by a 2TB HDD for additional storage.
This is a great chance for to you to score and absolutely killer gaming PC! Good Luck to everyone that participates and a massive thank you goes out to Asetek and Alienware for making this possible!
The contest will run through August 20, 2021, at which point we'll let Gleam do its thing and we will announce the lucky winner! Make sure to enter as often as you can to increase your chances!