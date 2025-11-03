CATEGORIES
Intel Holiday Bundle Gifts Battlefield 6 Or Another AAA Game With These CPUs

by Paul LillyMonday, November 03, 2025, 09:46 AM EDT
Battlefield 6 banner image.
Intel is kicking off a new holiday promotion that rewards gamers who purchase select Core Ultra CPUs and systems with a choice of a free game, plus a collection of bonus software. One of the game choices is Battlefield 6 valued at $69.99, which debuted last month to rave reviews and quickly became Electronic Arts' most-played title on Steam.

Pick 1 Of 4 Games With Purchases Of A Qualifying Intel Product

Intel holiday games bundle banner.

For those not interested in Battlefield 6, there are three other AAA games to choose from, including Assassin's Creed Shadows ($69.99), Sid Meier's Civilization VII ($69.99), and Dying Light: The Beast ($59.99).

In addition to selecting a free game, Intel's holiday bundle also includes the Black Magic Costume in-game skin for Marvel Rivals, three months of Xsplit Broadcaster, three months of Canvid with AI screen recording, and a month of Magix Vegas Pro Edit 365.

Those are less exciting perks, given that three of them are limited time subscriptions, but we won't begrudge Intel for including bonuses on top of a free AAA game selection.

How To Buy A Qualifying Product

Intel Core Ultra CPU render.

Intel's holiday promo page lays out all the details, which reveals that qualifying retailers in the United States include just two: MSI and Newegg (sorry, no love for Amazon, Best Buy, or other popular retailers on this one).

We took a look at Newegg's listings and found these qualifying CPU models, some of which are on sale...
These are all Arrow Lake processors. Out of those, the Core Ultra 5 225F is the only one that made our recent list of 10 best processors for PC gaming in 2025 (competition is stiff), but any of them would make a suitable foundation for a gaming PC. Note that a chip with a "K" designation means it has an unlocked multiplier for easier overclocking, and an "F" designation means it lacks onboard graphics.

MSI Vector laptop (render) on a blurred blue background.

In the laptop space, the promotion also covers select systems equipped with a Core Ultra H or HX processor. Qualifying systems up the ante by bundling both Battlefield 6: Phantom Edition ($99 value) and Assassin's Creed Shadows: Deluxe Edition ($109.99 value).

We found a few, including...
Out of those systems, all but the MSI Stealth with a GeForce RTX 5060 also qualifies for NVIDIA's promotion, which gifts the also-popular ARC Raiders: Deluxe Edition plus an Astro Cosmetic Pack.

This is not an all-inclusive list of qualifying laptops. When shopping gaming laptops (or CPUs) on Newegg, be sure the listing specifically mentions the holiday bundle as an added bonus.
