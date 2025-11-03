Intel Holiday Bundle Gifts Battlefield 6 Or Another AAA Game With These CPUs





Intel is kicking off a new holiday promotion that rewards gamers who purchase select Core Ultra CPUs and systems with a choice of a free game, plus a collection of bonus software. One of the game choices is Battlefield 6 valued at $69.99, which debuted last month to rave reviews and quickly became Electronic Arts' most-played title on Steam.

Pick 1 Of 4 Games With Purchases Of A Qualifying Intel Product









For those not interested in Battlefield 6, there are three other AAA games to choose from, including Assassin's Creed Shadows ($69.99), Sid Meier's Civilization VII ($69.99), and Dying Light: The Beast ($59.99).





In addition to selecting a free game, Intel's holiday bundle also includes the Black Magic Costume in-game skin for Marvel Rivals, three months of Xsplit Broadcaster, three months of Canvid with AI screen recording, and a month of Magix Vegas Pro Edit 365.





Those are less exciting perks, given that three of them are limited time subscriptions, but we won't begrudge Intel for including bonuses on top of a free AAA game selection.

How To Buy A Qualifying Product









Intel's holiday promo page lays out all the details, which reveals that qualifying retailers in the United States include just two: MSI and Newegg (sorry, no love for Amazon, Best Buy, or other popular retailers on this one).





We took a look at Newegg's listings and found these qualifying CPU models, some of which are on sale...