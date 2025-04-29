2026 Corvette Gets A Rare Color Option That Will Spur Much Envy





The next time you hit up the C8 Corvette configurator, you'll notice that General Motors has thrown in a couple of hot new colors while taking away another couple at the same time. Say hello to Rosswell Green Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic, as well as say adios to Sea Wolf Gray and the beloved Rapid Blue Metallic, which will be sorely missed by its fans. Which paint job would you choose?





Chevrolet is fixin' to update the C8 Corvette for the 2026 model year. The first of said changes revolve around the color selection. Customers can now opt for something called Roswell Green Metallic, which has this shimmering green foil-wrapped look about it. It's technically the second green color option ever offered on the C8 (the first being Cacti Green that was introduced in the 2024 catalog). The big difference between the two shades is the stronger sheen on the new one and it definitely takes a unique buyer to appreciate.













Another color being added is called Blade Silver Metallic. This is my favorite (perhaps I'm getting old). Not only is it less shouty than Roswell Green Metallic, the depth and matte grey hue makes it look like the car had been dipped in liquid metal or milled out of a solid piece of titanium alloy. It's a rather fetching yet mature color that brings out the lines of the C8. Blade Silver Metallic effectively replaces Sea Wolf Gray (which has been around since 2024).





While Sea Wolf won't be missed as much, Chevrolet is unfortunately axing Rapid Blue Metallic. This striking color was (and is, while stocks last) the seventh most optioned choice since its introduction in 2023, but even for non-owners, this is THE blue that draws the most eyes; it's the one you can spot coming from a mile away up the street or in a crowded Cars and Coffee parking lot.





As with almost any refresh, the Corvette is expected to get a facelift and possibly some upgraded technical bits and bobs, even if there are no concrete details on what those changes might be. Spy shots have indicated that the C8's interior will receive a big cabin change, though, i.e. the removal of the great wall of buttons that separated the driver and front passenger spaces. It seems like the "wall" has been lowered by a few inches, and that some of the buttons have moved to a spot under the display.

