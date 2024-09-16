CATEGORIES
2025 Mustang GTD Is Ford's Most Powerful Street-Legal Factory Pony Ever Built

by Aaron LeongMonday, September 16, 2024, 10:07 AM EDT
202 miles per hour. Under seven minutes at the Nurburgring. Those are just some of the numbers Ford is claiming its all-new 2025 Mustang GTD bat-out-of-hell is capable of achieving. The speed and power from this fethered Mustang exceeds even that of the haloed Shelby GT500, and if you plan on buying one (assuming you don't mind the $325,000 asking price), we're sorry to say that you can't. The order window has unfortunately long closed.

The Shelby GT500 may be the darling of the Ford Mustang lineup, endeared (and feared) for its performance capabilities as much as its Shelby heritage and price point. However that has not stopped Ford from pushing its seventh-gen platform even further. Taking the racetrack-only GT3 as inspiration, Ford started development on the street-version, which ultimately became the car you see here: the Mustang GTD. (GTD is the company's nod to said GT3s in the Grand Touring Daytona IMSA race class.)

By teaming up with Multimatic, the company that built the second-generation Ford GT, Ford made a Mustang with specs that will make any car buff salivate. Using the borrowed engine from the Shelby GT500, Ford engineers added a dry-sump system that not only allows for high-g track attacks, but gives the engine an extra 100 revs, topping out at 7,650 rpm. Additionally, FoMoCo altered the intake, installed new titanium exhausts, and implemented a shorter supercharger pulley (ooo, that scream!) to help the V8-powered GTD produce 815 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. Managing all that energy is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and out to the rear wheels, of course. 

To achieve the claimed 202 mph and under seven-minute lap at the Nurburgring, the near 50/50 balanced GTD employs Multimatic's inboard-mounted dynamic suspension spool valve (DSSV) dampers, dynamic rear wing geometry, and active flaps under the front of the vehicle to keep the car planted and flowing through the air. 

For shoes, the GTD sports 20-inch forged aluminum wheels (forged magnesium is also available) and are wrapped in tires 325 mm in the front front and 345 mm in the rear. Stopping power is via carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes.

The entire production run of Ford's arguably best track car has already been spoken for, with production expected to begin either end of the year or early 2025.
