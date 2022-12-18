CATEGORIES
Watch Gas Monkey’s Street Legal Ford GT Break 300 MPH On A Space Shuttle Runway

by Tim SweezySunday, December 18, 2022, 01:53 PM EDT
badd gt rear
The "BADD GT" Ford GT owned by Johnny Bohmer recently set a record for the fastest street-legal car in the world, busting through at 310.8 mph (500.1 km/h). The 2006 Ford GT set this record at Space Florida's Launch and Landing Facility, located at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Bohmer's BADD GT can be seen regularly driving around south Florida taking his kids to school. The vehicle was purchased brand new off the showroom floor by Bohmer in 2006. His goal at the time was to build the world's fastest street car and break the 300 mph speed barrier. In 2010, the car was the first car to break 250 mph in the standing mile and later achieved the Guinness World Record in 2012 for the Fastest Standing Mile in a Street Car at 282.232 mph. Now, the BADD GT has set another world record and fulfilled Bohmer's original goal, clocking an astonishing top speed of 310.8 mph.

310 mph cock pit view

"We've been blown away by the capabilities of this car," remarked Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings, who began sponsoring the car in 2016. "Johnny and I are committed to showing the world the kind of speed that this car can achieve and feel we can create records that will last for years."

The test was performed in partnership with the testing program that Bohmer created and developed for his company and vehicle design program, Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds, LLC. The program provides guidelines, consulting, and testing in conformity with numerous testing facilities throughout the United States.

The top speed was measured with a Racelogic VBox Performance Box Touch, as well as with four Garmin Ultra 30 cameras, FuelTech's ECU, and Racepak. The record was not the focus at the time it happened. Bohmer and his team were gathering data testing the FuelTech FT600 ECU system without a predetermined distance in mind. As Bohmer drove down the runway, he decided to stay on the throttle through the final drive gear. This allowed him to push the 2006 Ford GT to a blazing speed of 310.8 mph.

"We believe the BADD GT can do much more than break the record," explained Bohmer. "In its current configuration, we have another 500-700 horsepower that we can work with to really boost the top speed."

The street-legal car has a valid registration and insurance, cold AC, electric windows, and all of the amenities of a modern vehicle, including a passenger seat to take his lucky children to school.
