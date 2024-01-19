CATEGORIES
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Electric SUV Strikes A Bronze Pose For Drivers Going Green

by Tim SweezyFriday, January 19, 2024, 12:00 PM EDT
Ford announced its upcoming Bronze Appearance Package for its 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT model. The motor company describes the latest offering as encouraging “personalization synonymous with the Mustang brand.”

The Ford Mustang has gone through several body styles since it first appeared on the showroom floor in 1964. It has been an icon among muscle car enthusiasts ever since. While some may feel that the Mach-E electric vehicle body style leans away from the sports car appeal, others have embraced it. However, the Bronze Appearance Package attempts to bring a touch of muscle back to the electric SUV version.

The Bronze Appearance Package features 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels, a stylish Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badge and rear GT badge outlined in Sinister Bronze, as well as a bronze mesh front grille. The new variant will be available in three body colors: Shadow Black, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, and new Eruption Green.

The electric sports car will also be available with an optional upgrade performance package. Ford says that it will deliver the quickest 0-60 mph time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever produced. The company says it will release more details concerning this performance package at a later date.

New standard features will also be included with the GT model. The Magneride Dampening System will deliver for “optimal handling performance.” It will also come with performance-focused components that include 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo-branded front brake calipers. Also included will be Ford performance front seats with a 10-way power driver seat.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available for online customers later this winter. The Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with extended range and the Bronze Appearance Package will have a starting price of $60,990. Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are about the Mach-E body style and the new Bronze Appearance Package Ford is offering.
