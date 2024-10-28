CATEGORIES
Apple Announces New iMac Lineup Powered By M4 Chip And Apple Intelligence

by Tim SweezyMonday, October 28, 2024, 02:24 PM EDT
Apple just announced its new iMac lineup powered by its M4 chip and Apple Intelligence. The new iMac will sport a 4.5K Retina display, while also offering a new nano-texture glass option, similar to the latest iPad Pro.

Apple made the announcement about its new M4 iMacs while the Cupertino-based company is also expected to announce several new products, such as the upgraded Mac mini and MacBook Pro models. The new M4 model comes almost exactly a year after the M3 model was introduced, and Apple states the new model is up to 1.7x faster for daily productivity, and up to 2.1x faster for demanding workflows like photo editing and gaming, compared to iMac with M1.

“iMac is beloved by millions of users, from families at home to entrepreneurs hard at work. With the incredible features of Apple Intelligence and the powerful performance of Apple silicon, the new iMac changes the game once again,” remarked John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With M4 and Apple Intelligence, gorgeous new colors that pop in any space, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and a new nano-texture glass display option, it’s a whole new era for iMac.”


According to Apple, the M4 chip enhances the iMac's performance even further, in areas such as:
  • Productivity tasks will run up to 1.7x faster performance in apps like Microsoft Excel, with up to 1.5x faster browsing performance in Safari compared to the iMac with M1. 
  • Gamers will be treated to up to 2x higher frame rates than on iMac with M1. 
  • Content creators can edit with up to 2.1x faster photo and video editing performance when applying complex filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere Pro compared to iMac with M1.
Apple Intelligence will make its way onto the M4 iMac (as well as on any iMac with an M1 chip or later), ushering in a “new era on the Mac,” according to Apple. It will be available in US English with macOS Sequoia 15.1, offering system-wide Writing Tools, newly redesigned Siri, and other features. Apple Intelligence on iMac will be available in December, with additional capabilities rolling out in coming months.

imac m4 specs

As for colors, the new M4 iMac will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue. Every iMac will also come with a color-matched Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, or optional Magic Trackpad, all of which now feature a USB-C port.

Other M4 iMac features include:
  • A new 12MP Center Stage camera with support for Desk View. 
  • Four USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4. 
  • Support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. 
  • Advanced security via Touch ID, which works with Fast User Switching, so customers can switch between different user profiles with just the press of a finger.
The M4 iMac is available for pre-order now on the Apple Store website. Units start at $1,299, featuring up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, and a 2TB SSD.
