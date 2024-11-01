Apple's M2 iPad Pro Is $600 Off And More Record Low iPad Deals





Savvy shoppers realize that the best way to maximize the bang-for-buck factor when it comes to home electronics is to wait until previous generation products drop in price. The key is figuring out which ones still offer relevant features and capable hardware, especially if you hold onto devices for a long time. We bring this up because there are some great deals to be had on Apple's iPad lineup.





11-inch Apple iPad Pro (4th Gen) with 2TB—it's marked down to $1,299 at Best Buy (save $600). While not an inexpensive purchase in and of itself, this is a big discount (around 32% off) over the $1,899 MSRP. Additionally, the savings undercut the same tablet's street price on Amazon, where it's selling for $1,499. One that caught our attention is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day', which is for an—it's marked down to. While not an inexpensive purchase in and of itself, this is a big discount (around 32% off) over the $1,899 MSRP. Additionally, the savings undercut the same tablet's street price on Amazon, where it's





new version with its M4 silicon and that's on sale as well, albeit at $1,899 at Best Buy (save $100) for the 2TB model. It can be confusing navigating Apple's generation labels within its convoluted iPad lineup. The short version is, this is a last-gen tablet built around the company's custom M2 silicon. Apple recently released aand that's on sale as well, albeit atfor the 2TB model.





The M2 is still a fine chip, as is this tablet—it supports Apple Intelligence (M1 and later) so you don't have to feel like you're missing out by not getting the latest and greatest (and most expensive) iPad Pro. You also get a whole lot of built-in storage with this deal.













Apple iPad (9th Generation) with 64GB of storage, which is marked down to $199.99 at Amazon (save $129.01). The current discount nearly matches its all-time low price, missing the mark by a mere $0.99 (it first fell to $199 in September). On the decidedly more affordable side of the tablet track is thisof storage, which is marked down to. The current discount nearly matches its all-time low price, missing the mark by a mere $0.99 (it first fell to $199 in September).





This one sports an LED-backlit 10.2-inch Retina display with a 2160x1620 resolution and 500 nits max brightness, which is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 8-core Neural Engine). It also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera (1080p video), a Touch ID button, stereo speakers, and a Lightning connector.





The one caveat here is that it doesn't support Apple Intelligence, so keep that in mind if it's important to you. Otherwise, however, this is an affordable iPad that's still great for tablet chores.





Here are some more iPad deals...