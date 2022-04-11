Frustrating Apple Studio Display Firmware Issue Is Apparently Fixed, Try Updating Again
Do you own an Apple Studio Display? Have you been frustrated by the update failure errors over the past couple of days? And has it affected the ability to update your macOS as well? Well, an easy solution is at hand.
Try again. No, seriously, that is the solution. Apple made a booboo with the software signing for its latest update to the Studio Display, and that made it impossible for users to apply the latest firmware update. Even worse, it caused some users to be unable to update their macOS devices as well. The error when attempting to update the display read as follows:
"Apple Studio Display firmware update could not be completed. Try again in an hour. If the problem persists, contact an authorized Apple service provider."
Software signing is nothing new—it is considered a security layer that indicates that software is "safe" to use by the device it is being installed on. As such, unsigned software is usually considered unsafe and things like updaters and installers will try to prevent installation. If you're a Windows user, you often can bypass this, though in some cases that is ill-advised. Apple, however, has a habit of taking that kind of control away from the user, and unsigned software if it claims to be from Apple will just not be allowed. So the update failed.
For owners of macOS devices, the headaches might have been compounded as well. Apple devices integrate extremely well, and in some cases too well. When users attempted to update their Apple Studio Display devices and it failed, it threw the device into an update failure mode preventing macOS from updating properly, even though all macOS updates are properly signed. Particularly annoying when the latest updates to macOS included a good chunk of security fixes.
Luckily, the update signing issue has been fixed. So, as stated earlier, try again. The Apple Studio Display runs iOS and is currently on version iOS 15.4, this is not the same as iPhones, which currently are on 15.4.1, as the release cycle for the Studio Display seems to be different from other iOS devices.
Setting up new Mac Studio with 2 Studio Displays. I am not happy with Apple putting a full computer+OS in the monitors.— Todd Heberlein (@toddheberlein) April 8, 2022
Monitors need OS upgrade, which is failing, which blocks macOS Monterey 12.3.1 security update from being installed. 😠 pic.twitter.com/10jo3i6MYt