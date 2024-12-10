CATEGORIES
home News

2025 Ford Mustang GTD Scorches Green Hell To Set An Incredible Ring Record

by Aaron LeongTuesday, December 10, 2024, 12:09 PM EDT
hero Ford%20Mustang%20GTD Road%20to%20the%20Ring 12
Ford has done it: the recent visit to Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife with the Mustang GTD has become literally something for the record books. After what seems like many delays in announcing the lap time results, Ford has shared that the $325,000 Mustang GTD is the fastest American production car on the haloed circuit ever. The car's 6min57sec time also places it fifth in the production sports car class, although Ford says that the GTD has more to give.


Two months is an awfully long time to wait for a lap result for pretty much anything. When we found out that Ford had taken its track-focused road-going Mustang GTD to the Nürburgring (a.k.a. the Green Hell) in an attempt to break the sub-seven minute production car lap record, we were hoping for the results there and then. Ford had other plans: it raised the drama and suspense by subsequently releasing two separate teasers for a 13-minute documentary "The Road To The Ring," giving nothing away of the final outcome. Did the car break the record, and if so, by how much?

Well, it turns out that the GTD did break the lap record for fastest American production car with a time of 6:57.685 over the Nürburgring's 12.9-mile circuit. The last fastest American automobile that did the lap was a Dodge Viper ACR with a time of 7:01.30 back in September 2017. Ford's time also places the GTD in fifth position in the production sports car class, behind greats such as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Ford%20Mustang%20GTD Road%20to%20the%20Ring 05%20(2)

Some are commenting that the final time is actually quite slow considering the Mustang GTD's towering specs (and price tag) over, say, the Viper ACR. We had reported that Ford's visit to the Green Hell was mired with undesirable weather conditions, which likely affected the car's many runs. In fact, Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the team and the car have more to give. Farley said, "We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know there’s much more time to find with Mustang GTD. We’ll be back.”

Between scheduling and logistics around booking the Nürburgring, we hope Ford is able to have another try soon, partly because we know what the 815 horsepower GTD is capable of, but also that Chevy could be bringing the all-new 1,064 hp Corvette ZR1 to challenge that record.
Tags:  Automobiles, ford, nurburgring, mustang-gtd
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment