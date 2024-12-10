2025 Ford Mustang GTD Scorches Green Hell To Set An Incredible Ring Record
Two months is an awfully long time to wait for a lap result for pretty much anything. When we found out that Ford had taken its track-focused road-going Mustang GTD to the Nürburgring (a.k.a. the Green Hell) in an attempt to break the sub-seven minute production car lap record, we were hoping for the results there and then. Ford had other plans: it raised the drama and suspense by subsequently releasing two separate teasers for a 13-minute documentary "The Road To The Ring," giving nothing away of the final outcome. Did the car break the record, and if so, by how much?
Well, it turns out that the GTD did break the lap record for fastest American production car with a time of 6:57.685 over the Nürburgring's 12.9-mile circuit. The last fastest American automobile that did the lap was a Dodge Viper ACR with a time of 7:01.30 back in September 2017. Ford's time also places the GTD in fifth position in the production sports car class, behind greats such as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
Some are commenting that the final time is actually quite slow considering the Mustang GTD's towering specs (and price tag) over, say, the Viper ACR. We had reported that Ford's visit to the Green Hell was mired with undesirable weather conditions, which likely affected the car's many runs. In fact, Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the team and the car have more to give. Farley said, "We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know there’s much more time to find with Mustang GTD. We’ll be back.”
Between scheduling and logistics around booking the Nürburgring, we hope Ford is able to have another try soon, partly because we know what the 815 horsepower GTD is capable of, but also that Chevy could be bringing the all-new 1,064 hp Corvette ZR1 to challenge that record.