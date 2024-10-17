2025 Ford Mustang GTD Goes To Green Hell To Blaze A New Lap Record
With 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque underfoot, the tricked-out, wing-galore 2025 Mustang GTD is at the apex of muscle car development. Ford knows it, especially its CEO Jim Farley. In fact, last year Farley declared that the GTD had the pace to make waves at something like the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife, the mecca of racers and automakers for decades.
Most recently, Farley and his team set out to lap all 154 demanding corners of the 12.9 mile track (also known as Green Hell) in under seven minutes, something no American automaker has done before. The quickest American car—a Dodge Viper ACR—tapped the course in 7:01.30 back in September 2017, but that attempt was made by an independent team with crowdfunded support.
The Ford GTD has been directly compared to Porsche's 2019 911 GT3, and that vehicle has lapped the Green Hell in a blazing 6:55.2. If you take the GT3 RS into consideration, Ford will have to beat the former's 6:44.848 lap time.
Ford's teaser video doesn't indicate whether the team met its sub-seven minute goal or how close it got to the Europeans. It's possible that the Blue Oval team didn't get to complete the speed run. Witnesses at Ford's booked day of the track say that the GTD was unable to finish a fast lap due to varying track conditions. With a track this long, cutting through mountains and flats, drivers could start out on perfect, sunny weather, but experience wet, windy conditions on the other side.
Of course, Ford might've been able to sneak in a few stealth runs during their time at the Nürburgring. All we can do is wait for the official short film to see whether or not Ford made history. The upcoming movie is called Road to the Ring and will be released on YouTube at a later date.