Ford Mustang GTD Looks Freakishly Fast In Road To The Ring Trailer
Above is the trailer for Ford's upcoming short film called "Road to the Ring," which chronicles the GTD team's desire to challenge and beat a sub-seven minute lap time at Germany's venerable Nürburgring race track. As some of you readers remember, Ford's endeavor is rather old news—we covered this back in October and yet Ford continues to build the tension without actually revealing anything more than we already know.
Nonetheless, Ford is promising that next week on December 10 it will announce the Mustang GTD's fastest lap time. The goal was to beat foreign makes like the current king: the Porsche 911 GT3 (with a 6:55.2 time), and definitely exceed the quickest American factory car to date, the Chevy Corvette Z06 (with a 7:10.52 time). Sometimes through trailers or videos like these, you can get an inkling of what transpired, but Ford manages to effectively mask the vibe throughout.
If anything, the Ford Mustang GTD has the bones to potentially get the job done. Its setup is less pure muscle car and more of a GT3-spec race car for the road. Among other things, the rear suspension features Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve dampers (giving the car track and street adaptability, plus being able to supposedly go from softest to firmest setting in 15 milliseconds), there's also a variable geometry rear wing, and wide tracks front and rear. Of course, there's a banshee-sounding 5.2-liter V8 that cranks out 815 horses and 664 lb-ft of torque, paired to a rear-mounted dual-clutch automatic.
The car is not available for general sale—that means you can't just walk into a Ford dealership to buy one. There was a special application process, but unfortunately that window has since closed. Assuming you're one of the blessed few to purchase one, you know that the GTD doesn't come cheap: prices were expected to start around $325,000.