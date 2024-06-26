2025 BMW M5 Plug-In Hybrid Packs A V8 And An Electrifying 717 HP Powertrain

Tweaked for the car, the M-Hybrid powertrain is made up of an S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (577 hp, 553 lb-ft of torque) paired with an electric motor (197 hp, 206 lb-ft of torque or 332 lb-ft peak) integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.





The combined 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque is transmitted to the ground via the M xDrive all-wheel drive. The company says that a 0-60 mph rush takes 3.5 seconds, but by and large, BMW tends to under-exaggerate its cars' performance figures. To wit, Car and Driver found that power at the F90 M5 Competition (617 hp factory) has not only higher output at the crank than advertised, but dashed to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.