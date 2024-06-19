2025 BMW X3 Luxury SUV Flaunts A Sportier Design, Tech Upgrades And More Power
BMW's summer model rollout is at full steam, with the 2025 X3 being the latest to be added to the fold. The baby SUV hasn't just gotten larger and lower, but also sports a look that makes it appear larger with a more mature, grown-up design, as long as you don't stare at that giant snout for too long.
One of the last to adopt the corporate design language highlighted by the contentious front end, which includes a giant twin-section BMW kidney grill surrounded by sharp, angular maws and lights that BMW says "increases presence," the 2025 X3 definitely cuts a different silhouette from the outgoing model. Where the 2018-2021 BMW X3 G01 had softer, more fluid lines, the new one has gone all angry on us, at least from the front.
The sides and greenhouse actually look cohesively pleasing, while seemingly making the vehicle look longer (and dare we say, quite shooting brake-espue, rather like the 1999 BMW Z3M Coupe or 1968 Reliant Scimitar). Out back, everything is kept clean and restraint, with the M trim getting some nice quad-exhausts with fake diffuser cutouts.
The fourth generation X3 now has two trims on offer—the BMW X3 30 xDrive and BMW X3 M50 xDrive. Both cars are now powered by electrified turbocharged internal combustion engines that's part of what BMW calls the Efficient Dynamics Next package. The X3 30 holds a 2.0-liter turbo four-pot powerplant with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system good for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds (factory claimed) and max velocity of 130 mph. The X3 M50, on the other hand, comes with a similar mild-hybrid system, but has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that pumps out 393 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. This allows the SUV to punch through 0-60 mph in a brisk 4.4 seconds, capping at 155 mph (with optional performance tires).
The new X3 has marginally grown to new dimensions that almost matches the second-generation X5! Length is now 187.2 inches, width is 75.6 inches, and height is 65.4 inches. No word on ground clearance, although we're sure BMW's target audience isn't those who venture beyond gravel driveways or manicured campgrounds.
On the inside, the driver's instruments and center infotainment system has been updated with BMW's expansive curved display complete with iDrive 9. Most functions are now relegated to controls on-screen, which some may or may not prefer.
The M50 xDrive can be found in 10 exterior finishes and 11 for the X3 30 xDrive, on top of the 15 BMW Individual colors available. Starting prices for the X3 30 is $50,675 (plus $1,175 destination), whereas the X3 M50 is $65,275. Both as expected to go on sale in Q4 of this year.