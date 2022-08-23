Here Are 2022’s Best Nintendo Switch Games Ranked By Review Ratings
The Nintendo Switch is incredibly popular and for good reason. The Switch acts as a bridge between traditional sit and enjoy the experience console gaming and a take-anywhere mobile device. Combine that with the charm of Nintendo’s many gaming franchises, and you get a product that has sold more than 111 million units. The Switch is still enjoying a ton of new games and ported additions five years on from its 2017 release. Here are the highest rated games released for it this year that you should be sure to check out.
The bottom of the list features a tie between two familiar, but very different, franchises. Kirby and the Forgotten Land features everyone’s favorite glutton in a 3D adventure platformer. It feels a bit familiar to Mario Odyssey in that players can absorb abilities from enemies but has Kirby’s own unique feel and playstyle to keep the concept fresh.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land shares its 85 Metacritic rating with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Sunbreak is technically an expansion to Monster Hunter Rise rather than a standalone title. It introduces new monsters and locations to hunt them, along with new combat mechanics. Critics have praised its additions to Monster Hunter Rise, though user reviews are more divided. Most complaints focus on a lack of cross-save system with Monster Hunter Rise on PC while others felt it was short for its cost, but most agree it is a great addition to the franchise.
Skipping up to rank 6, OlliOlli World is an expressive take on the skateboarding genre. It features an animated art aesthetic with 2.5D environments for a high-speed game that plays more like a platformer than Tony Hawk Pro Skater. Players have remarked that the control scheme takes some getting used to, but those who stick it out found the game to be a lot of fun.
For a more nostalgic feel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge also released on Switch this year. This classic arcade beat ‘em up is fluid and fun as the Turtles battle against the infamous Shredder. The game pulls in tons of 80’s inspiration from the 1987 TV series and incorporates references everywhere. Some fans are disappointed by the game’s lack of difficulty, but we like it for the retro charm.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 holds the number two position on Metacritic’s ranking alongside Neon White. The Xenoblade Chronicles JRPG series has a very dedicated following and plays on an epic scale. Critics and players alike praise the games expansive world, technical mechanics, and enthralling story. It has earned a Metascore of 89 and an 8.6 User Score, making this game a must try for anyone curious about some of the best JRPG titles have to offer.
The Portal Companion Collection tops Metacritic’s ratings but in some ways feels a bit unfair. The collection pairs together Valve's Portal and Portal 2 in a Switch port. Don’t get us wrong though, it absolutely earns its 96 Metascore as one of our favorite puzzle games of all time. If you somehow have not yet played through Portal and its sequel or are just looking to enjoy its spatial and momentum-based puzzles on the road, this is well worth a pickup.
The full top 10 - well, 11 with the tie - ranking from Metacritic is below:
|Rank
|Game
|Metacritic Score
|10
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|85
|10
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
|85
|9
|AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative
|86
|6
|OlliOlli World
|87
|6
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|87
|6
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|87
|4
|Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course
|88
|4
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|88
|2
|Neon White
|89
|2
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|89
|1
|Portal Companion Collection
|96
What Switch games have captured your attention? Are there any underrated titles released this year that are worth a go?