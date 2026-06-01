17 Million Devices Just Got Rescued From A Massive Global Botnet





Because residential proxies route traffic through real home internet connections, malicious activity blends in seamlessly with ordinary web traffic. For example, a hacker attacking a Dutch company could use a compromised Dutch router, bypassing traditional geoblocking defenses and leaving cybersecurity teams struggling to distinguish an active exploit from a routine user login.









In the wake of the takedown, the NCSC and Dutch police issued a reminder for consumers to audit their home hardware. Owners are advised to immediately change factory-default passwords on all connected equipment, ensure home Wi-Fi networks are on WPA2 or WPA3 encryption, and disable universal plug-and-play features. Additionally, users should promptly install firmware updates and delete unused or unverified applications.





Main image credit: David Pupăză via Unsplash