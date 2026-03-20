Feds Dismantle Botnets That Launched The Largest DDoS Attacks Ever Recorded





At their peak, the botnets fueled the cybercrime-as-a-service economy, where the botmasters sold access to their army of infected devices to the highest bidder. These clients then launched hundreds of thousands of DDoS attacks, flooding targets with so much junk data that entire websites and services were wiped from the web. One such attack (attributed to the Aisuru and Kimwolf networks) reached a record-shattering 30 terabits per second, a volume of traffic so immense that it could knock nearly any target offline instantly









The operation's success relied heavily on not just local and international law enforcement agencies, but also the cooperation of nearly two dozen private technology firms, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Cloudflare. This public-private alliance allowed investigators to map the sprawling web of the botnets before moving in for the kill.





Despite the victory, security experts warn that the vacuum left by these four giants may most probably be filled. The methods pioneered by Kimwolf, specifically the ability to infect devices hidden behind home routers, have already been documented and copied by emerging criminal groups.