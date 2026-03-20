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Feds Dismantle Botnets That Launched The Largest DDoS Attacks Ever Recorded

by Aaron LeongFriday, March 20, 2026, 11:27 AM EDT
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Law enforcement agencies have scored a major win against the world’s most predatory botnet operations, dismantling the infrastructure of four major networks responsible for some of the most aggressive cyberattacks in internet history. The coordinated operation, led by the U.S. Department of Justice alongside authorities in Canada and Germany, successfully neutralized the command-and-control systems of the Aisuru, Kimwolf, JackSkid, and Mossad botnets. 

Said botnets have enslaved over three million of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware, including home routers, webcams, and digital video recorders. Unlike older malware that primarily targeted exposed servers, the Kimwolf and JackSkid variants were particularly sneaky for their ability to bypass residential and hardware firewalls. By exploiting vulnerabilities in proxy services, these botnets managed to reach within private home networks.

At their peak, the botnets fueled the cybercrime-as-a-service economy, where the botmasters sold access to their army of infected devices to the highest bidder. These clients then launched hundreds of thousands of DDoS attacks, flooding targets with so much junk data that entire websites and services were wiped from the web. One such attack (attributed to the Aisuru and Kimwolf networks) reached a record-shattering 30 terabits per second, a volume of traffic so immense that it could knock nearly any target offline instantly.

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While the DoJ breakthrough focused on seizing U.S.-registered domains and virtual servers, the human element of the investigation has led to significant inroads as well. In Canada, a 22-year-old man identified by investigators as a core operator of the Kimwolf botnet was targeted by local authorities. Meanwhile, in Germany, a 15-year-old is under investigation as another co-conspirator. 

The operation's success relied heavily on not just local and international law enforcement agencies, but also the cooperation of nearly two dozen private technology firms, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Cloudflare. This public-private alliance allowed investigators to map the sprawling web of the botnets before moving in for the kill.

Despite the victory, security experts warn that the vacuum left by these four giants may most probably be filled. The methods pioneered by Kimwolf, specifically the ability to infect devices hidden behind home routers, have already been documented and copied by emerging criminal groups. 
Tags:  security, botnet, DDoS, cybersecurity
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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