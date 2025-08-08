$15M Truckload Of Apple Products And AMD Chips Stolen In Brazen Heist

A semi-trailer loaded with an estimated $15 million in electronics was driven off from an unsecured lot in Reno, Nevada in yet another daring and well-organized theft. Much of the property stolen in the July 3rd heist was AMD and Apple merchandise intended for retail store shelves.
According to a Reno Police Department report and sources familiar with the investigation, the truckload was being transported by Ceva Logistics, one of the world's largest third-party logistics providers. The shipment, originating from a facility in Sacramento, California, was dispatched to a small trucking company, Sierra Airfreight Express, in Reno. The Ceva Logistics tractor-trailer arrived at the Sierra Airfreight Express lot after business hours when no employees were on site, leaving the valuable cargo unattended and vulnerable. The lot itself was also reportedly unsecured, lacking fences or guards.
Security camera footage captured the suspects driving a separate tractor onto the lot, hooking it up to the Ceva Logistics trailer, and making a clean getaway with the goods. The theft was not discovered until a manager arrived the next morning to find the trailer gone. The late-night heist as well as the specific value of the stolen goods, which primarily comprised AMD semiconductors and Apple products, suggest that the perpetrators had inside information about the cargo and its route.
Several days after the theft, the trailer was discovered in Madera, California, over 200 miles from the crime scene. Naturally, the highly valuable electronics inside were nowhere to be seen. Authorities are actively investigating the theft, but have made no arrests so far. No doubt, identifying the mole(s) within the ranks of Ceva and/or Sierra Airfreight Express will be one of the most challenging aspects of the investigation. Additionally, both freight companies are under scrutiny for their lacking security protocols and measures to protect their cargo, high-value or not.
Still, the Reno theft is part of a broader, escalating crisis. According to supply chain security experts like CargoNet and Overhaul, this year has seen a dramatic rise in cargo theft incidents across the United States, with annual losses expected to rise by as much as 22 percent versus last year. FreightWaves reports that cargo crime was already at an all-time high last year: stolen merchandise value climbed to over $1 billion, approximately a 27 percent increase from 2023.