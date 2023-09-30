Intel Core i5 14600K Benchmarks Leak And It Overclocks To 5.7GHz

There have already been numerous leaks of this series and we know a fair bit about it at this point, but we can still get excited about new leaks. In the last couple of days there have been several Geekbench leaks for the Core i5-14600K and Core i5-14600KF. These are 14-core CPUs with six P-cores and eight E-cores, giving them a total of 20 logical cores and 24 MB of L3 cache.





Chart is based on leaked information and not official or supplied by Intel.

If you've followed along, that makes them fundamentally identical to the Core i5-13600K except for one spec, and that's the clock rates. The P-Core boost clock has been raised by 200 MHz to 5.3 GHz, and the E-core clock gets a 100-MHz boost, too.









That's not just idle speculation. One of the leaks that we've seen in the last couple of days is a Geekbench 6 result for a Core i5-14600K on a Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master X motherboard that clocked all the way to 5748 MHz during part of its benchmark run. The average clock rate was reported as 5485 MHz, which is obviously above the rated 5.3 GHz boost. Those numbers aren't entirely out of reach for a Core i5-13600K, but you'd need some serious cooling and a quality chip to get there.









DDR5 uses two 32-bit channels per module, so four channels is still only two 64-bit DIMMs.