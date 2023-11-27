Build An Affordable 1440p Gaming PC For Under $1000 With These Cyber Monday Deals
$200 for a CPU cooler or $35 apiece for ARGB fans? Well good news: that stuff is for enthusiasts, and isn't necessarily required to build a baller gaming PC.
In fact, you can get away with an amazingly-powerful PC for a surprisingly-small stack of cash. We're talking about a machine that will play any game you want on the highest settings in 1080p, or even higher resolutions if you pull the settings back a bit. A desktop system that will demolish eSports titles, render ray-traced graphics, and best of all, remains expandable for future hardware releases. Check it out:
If you're willing to spend a little more, the most obvious upgrade is to a Ryzen 7 7700X. The extra two cores and 300MHz of boost clock will run you just $80 over the Ryzen 5 7600 right now thanks to a hefty Cyber Monday discount. Keep in mind you'll need a CPU cooler too, though, as the 7700X doesn't include one. We recommend the Thermalright Assassin X 120R SE Plus for just $19.50, although really just about any of the Thermalright Assassin line will work well.
Speaking of that powerful GPU, it's the most expensive thing in the original build, but if you need to come in a little under budget (or account for taxes), we have some alternative GPU options for you that are also quite nicely priced:
As usual, while we're very pleased with our part selections, let us know if you find any problems, or if you have any suggestions. Also, make sure to tell us if you find a better deal!
Top image by Timur Kozmenko at Pixabay.
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Six-core Desktop CPU (includes CPU cooler): $199.99 at Amazon
- Gigabyte B650 Gaming X AX ATX Socket AM5 Motherboard: $159.99 at Amazon
- Klevv BOLT V 2×16GB DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory: $92.99 at Amazon
- Mushkin Vortex Redline 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with DRAM cache: $94.99 at Amazon
- Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB Video Card: $309.99 at Amazon
- Cougar MX331 MESH-X ATX Mid-tower Case: $46.99 at Amazon
- Thermaltake Toughpower GF-A3 750W Modular ATX Power Supply: $89.99 at Amazon
Intel fanboys will likely prefer to swap out the CPU and motherboard; there are affordable options there, too. The Core i5-13600KF will give you superior gaming and productivity performance to the Ryzen 5 7600; it's just $50 more at $249.99 right now, although once again, you'll need a CPU cooler to go with it. Don't forget the motherboard, either; this Gigabyte B760 Gaming X AX is just $149.99 right now.
We chose the Ryzen option for the main build as we were able to fit the more potent Radeon RX 6700 XT into the budget and also because it has superior options for future upgradeability—assuming AMD does indeed stick with AM5 for its next desktop CPU generation.
- Sparkle Intel Arc A750 Titan OC 8GB Graphics Card: $199.99 at Amazon
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X 12GB Graphics Card: $269.99 at Amazon
- ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Solo Graphics Card: $289.99 at Amazon
