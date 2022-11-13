CATEGORIES
10 Best Amazon Black Friday 4K TV And Streamer Deals You Can Tap Right Now

by Lane BabuderSunday, November 13, 2022, 01:55 PM EDT
roku stick 4k
We have yet another early Black Friday deals lineup for you, this time with TVs and streaming devices so you can share your favorite holiday media with your family, or just enjoy watching your favorite teams.

Why don't we start with a device from the manufacturer that can be, at least, somewhat credited for what in-home media consumption is today? The Roku Streaming Stick 4K, pictured above offers up a 4K picture, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It also works with all of the major voice assistants, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. This compact little device is discounted by 50%, dropping the price to $24.99 from the usual $49.99, generating a savings of $25.


Maybe your home network is more Apple friendly. Maybe you have an Apple HomePod, a MacBook, an iPhone, an iPad, or even HomeKit for your smart devices. Well, Apple also offers a streaming device, Apple TV. Much like the other Apple Ecosystem products, it works just as well with other Apple devices. It also offers up a 4K Picture, and HDR with Dolby Vision. Not only that, the system supports connecting to up to two separate sets of AirPod products, allowing for private listening so you won't bother others with your audio. It's only $99.99 right now, a savings of $79.01 which yields 44% off the original retail listing of $179.


Where, though, will you watch your shows? Well, this 65" Amazon Fire TV offers up a 4K UHD picture, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, even HDR10, and HLG. Of course, as an Amazon device, it also supports Alexa, allowing for plenty of smart TV features, like the ability to turn it on and off through other Alexa-based smart devices. This television also allows you to take advantage of just about all of your favorite streaming services, too. It is only $599.99 right now, down $200 from $799.99, a 25% discount!

We can go through the plethora of all the other great deals and options all day and all night, but we like to give you a chance to check them out for yourselves. There's are plenty more things on sale below, check it out!
