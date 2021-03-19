CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, March 19, 2021, 01:42 PM EDT

The Spin Is In: Zuckerberg Now Says Apple's iOS Privacy Changes Could Help Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is not a fan of Apple's upcoming privacy changes headed to iOS 14, which will give users more granular control over what personally identifiable information apps can collect and use. Er, correction—he was not a fan of them, but now apparently thinks they could put the largest social network on the planet in an even "stronger position." What changed?

Nothing, really, other than his outlook, or at least what he is portraying as his outlook on the situation. If we back up several weeks, Zuckerberg tried to get out in front of Apple's privacy change by pinging Facebook users with pop-up messages saying the ability to track their activity will "provide a better experience," and that it would only collect data it previously accessed.

Zuckerberg also threw some shade on Apple's business practices during a recent earnings call, where he noted Apple was becoming one of the social network's biggest competitors.

"We are also seeing Apple's business depend more and more on gaining share in apps and services against us and other developers. So, Apple has every incentive to use their dominant platform position to interfere with how our apps and other apps work, which they regularly do to preference their own," Zuckerberg said.

Apple did not take the comments lightly, with Tim Cook throwing veiled jabs at Facebook, noting "we lose the freedom to be human" when "everything in our lives can be aggregated and sold." He made the comments without naming Facebook specifically.

In any event, that was then (several weeks ago) and this is now, and Zuckerberg's tune has changed. He told CNBC today that Facebook will be "in a good position" when the privacy changes roll out sometime this spring. Outwardly, he is no longer concerned that when iOS devices begin notifying users about device ID tracking and whether or not they want to allow it, that it could negatively impact Facebok's ad revenue.

Heck, it might even help Facebook.

"It’s possible that we may even be in a stronger position if Apple’s changes encourage more businesses to conduct more commerce on our platforms by making it harder for them to use their data in order to find the customers that would want to use their products outside of our platforms," Zuckerberg said.

Perhaps those pop-up messages were pretty darn effective. In addition, Facebook also opened up Facebook Shops and Instagram Shops last year so that businesses can sell goods directly from within Facebook and Instagram. According to Zuckerberg, there are now 1 million active shops, and 250 million actively use them.

The spin is official in.

Top Image Source: Robert Scoble (via Flickr)
Tags:  Apple, Facebook, Privacy, Mark Zuckerberg, (NASDAQ:FB), (NASDAQ:AAPL), ios 14

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms