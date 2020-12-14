Amazon-Owned Zoox Unveils Futuristic Autonomous Electric Robotaxi

Earlier this year, Amazon bought Zoox , a relatively unknown company, who was working toward autonomous vehicles . At the time, Zoox CEO Jeff Wilke stated that “Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience,” and now they have something to share.

This is Zoox: the future of personal transportation. Fully autonomous. All-electric. And designed from the ground up for riders, not drivers. #ThisIsZoox pic.twitter.com/YL6peNZUue — Zoox (@zoox) December 14, 2020

Zoox Interior



As for the passengers' safety, there is a redesigned airbag that should protect all riders equally should there be an accident. It is unlikely for that to happen, though, as the vehicle has plenty of cameras, LIDAR sensors, and RADAR sensors for a full 360-degree scan of the surroundings up to 150m away. It uses this data to compute what could happen next and then adjusts accordingly. If you are still concerned about the vehicle's overall safety, Zoox has uploaded 45 videos of autonomous driving on YouTube alongside the reveal trailer below.





All things considered, this looks like it could be one of the better fully autonomous driving solutions to date. That 45-video playlist shows the Zoox software navigating San Francisco and Las Vegas, and this ample testing with limited vehicle ranges could change the way people get around cities.