CATEGORIES
home News

Zeroth Is Bringing Wall-E And More AI Robots To Consumers In The US

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 05, 2026, 11:45 AM EDT
hero zeroth w1 front
Zeroth Robotics has officially stormed CES 2026 with a fleet of five AI-powered mechanical companions designed to infiltrate our homes, workplaces, Christmas wish lists, and Pixar fever dreams.

zeroth w1 look1

Quite undisputedly, the star of the show is the $5.600 W1 WALL-E lookalike, which brings everyone’s favorite trash-compacting romantic into the physical world, even if it's merely 22.6 inches tall. While it may not be clearing out the Great Garbage Patch just yet, Zeroth says that this version is a highly expressive, programmable companion intended for classrooms and theme parks.

There's technically another version literally called the (Disney-licensed) WALL-E that's sold in China and looks like a mini version of Pixar's wide-eyed robot. Both versions are functionally more basic, however, being able to carry a 44 lb max load, follow you around, take pictures with an onboard camera, etc.

zeroth m1a

Next is the M1, a 15-inch humanoid that Zeroth pitches as a "second-hand" for parents and a companion for the elderly. For the low, low price of $2,900, you are essentially purchasing a very small, very attentive roommate who doesn’t eat your leftovers but will remind you to take your vitamins. The M1 is designed to be approachable, though there is something inherently comedic about a foot-tall robot attempting to "assist" with childcare. One can imagine the M1 attempting to negotiate with a toddler over broccoli, using its multi-modal perception to realize it is hopelessly outmatched by a three-year-old’s tantrum.

Then there is the A1, an agile quadruped intended for researchers and developers. It is essentially a high-tech robotic dog, though presumably one that won’t chew on your shoes or require a trip to the park in the rain.

Rounding out the pack is Jupiter, the big brother of the group. Jupiter is a full-sized humanoid built for actual task execution, combining autonomous mobility with remote operation. While M1 is busy playing hide-and-seek with the kids, Jupiter is meant for the heavy lifting, acting as the blue-collar backbone of the Zeroth family.

The company claims these (and future) robots are powered by a Technology DNA stack that ensures natural movement and personalized interaction. These new models will be available this year, beginning with the M1, which starts at $2,900.
Tags:  robotics, toys, wall-e, ces2026
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment