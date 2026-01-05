Zeroth Is Bringing Wall-E And More AI Robots To Consumers In The US
Next is the M1, a 15-inch humanoid that Zeroth pitches as a "second-hand" for parents and a companion for the elderly. For the low, low price of $2,900, you are essentially purchasing a very small, very attentive roommate who doesn’t eat your leftovers but will remind you to take your vitamins. The M1 is designed to be approachable, though there is something inherently comedic about a foot-tall robot attempting to "assist" with childcare. One can imagine the M1 attempting to negotiate with a toddler over broccoli, using its multi-modal perception to realize it is hopelessly outmatched by a three-year-old’s tantrum.
Then there is the A1, an agile quadruped intended for researchers and developers. It is essentially a high-tech robotic dog, though presumably one that won’t chew on your shoes or require a trip to the park in the rain.
Rounding out the pack is Jupiter, the big brother of the group. Jupiter is a full-sized humanoid built for actual task execution, combining autonomous mobility with remote operation. While M1 is busy playing hide-and-seek with the kids, Jupiter is meant for the heavy lifting, acting as the blue-collar backbone of the Zeroth family.
The company claims these (and future) robots are powered by a Technology DNA stack that ensures natural movement and personalized interaction. These new models will be available this year, beginning with the M1, which starts at $2,900.