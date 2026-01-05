Zeroth Is Bringing Wall-E And More AI Robots To Consumers In The US





Zeroth Robotics has officially stormed CES 2026 with a fleet of five AI-powered mechanical companions designed to infiltrate our homes, workplaces, Christmas wish lists, and Pixar fever dreams









Quite undisputedly, the star of the show is the $5.600 W1 WALL-E lookalike, which brings everyone’s favorite trash-compacting romantic into the physical world, even if it's merely 22.6 inches tall. While it may not be clearing out the Great Garbage Patch just yet, Zeroth says that this version is a highly expressive, programmable companion intended for classrooms and theme parks.





There's technically another version literally called the (Disney-licensed) WALL-E that's sold in China and looks like a mini version of Pixar's wide-eyed robot. Both versions are functionally more basic, however, being able to carry a 44 lb max load, follow you around, take pictures with an onboard camera, etc.







