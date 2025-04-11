Zenvo Previews World's Most Powerful V12 Engine For A Road Car And It's A Beast







The most powerful V12 ever fitted to a production car has been revealed. It comes from Danish automaker Zenvo and was developed not by the usual suspect like AMG , Cosworth, or the VW Group, but by Mahle. The 6.6-liter V12 sports four turbos and will be featured in the Zenvo Aurora hypercar, paired with an electric hybrid system. On its own the motor pumps out 1,250 horses, but expect 1,850 horsepower with the aid of electrons.





To most general automotive enthusiasts, the name Mahle sparks thoughts of oil filters, fuel injectors, and miscellaneous engine components. Dig deeper though and you'll find that the Stuttgart, Germany-based company has had its hands in most of the best engines ever made, from mainstream to hi-po applications in Formula 1 and NASCAR.













Thus it's great to see Mahle's name featured so prominently on the Zenvo Aurora. While it's not a Mahle engine per se, the Aurora's power numbers wouldn't be possible without Mahle's new Jet Ignition System and expertise in modular engine design. Mahle's system, which has been in development for over a decade, has it that the combustion cycle is initiated by a pre-chamber ignition, instead of using a spark plug in the chamber. The output of "Mjølner," as the quad-turbo 6.6-liter V12 is affectionately called, amounts to 1,250 horsepower while still meeting Europe's strict Lambda 1 emissions standards.













But that's not all. The Zenvo Aurora also has a hybrid powerplant consisting of three electric motors that add an extra 600 hp to the mix. In other words, the 1,850 hp will be a major kick in the pants. As Jens Sverdrup, Chairman of Zenvo Automotive, describes it, "A key part of the Aurora program is around delivering an emotional connection for drivers and passengers," adding that "sound and visceral drama is what Aurora will be all about, and the engine is a vital element in this, which we will turn up to 11."











