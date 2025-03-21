Bugatti's Stunning New Supercar Is An 1800 HP Hybrid Beast With 8-Pipe Exhaust





As if Bugatti's Tourbillon isn't bonkers enough as it is with its V16 plug-in hybrid powerplant, or that the motor makes nearly 1,800 horses and tops out at 276 miles per hour, or that it costs more than $4 million dollars (assuming you can still order one of the 250 planned for production). The Rimac-owned automaker just announced the car's first options package that probably adds quite a few more zeros to the final price. Called the Équipe Pur Sang edition, the visual package brings revised aero all around, new "directional" rims, unique embroidery in the cabin, new bucket seats, and eight exhaust pipes.





Check those pipes out!



Yes, you read that right—eight exhaust pipes. That's more than the six on the infamous Bugatti 57SC Atlantic, which was arguably just as dramatic with the offset placement in the rear of the car. On the newer vehicle, the four-and-four arrangement is a nod to the two banks of eight cylinders that form the V16 engine. It's extreme, is usually something only Lamborghini or Pimp My Ride would do, it'll probably sound MORE amazing than stock, and we love it.





Aside from the sonic barrage of cannon fire available out back, the Équipe Pur Sang package includes an improved front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear wing (with new small endplates) that come together to help in areas like downforce, plus high-speed and cornering stability. Furthering that, the car also gets new directional wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear) that the company claims are shaped to reduce turbulence and increase airflow to the rear radiator.















Inside, customers are treated to some additional carbon fiber accent bits, new performance bucket seats (for those high-g maneuvers and top speed runs , of course), and a fair share of Équipe Pur Sang logos and embroidery just to keep things special. By the way, Équipe Pur Sang is French for "Thoroughbred Team", which isn't just to help justify a likely six figure bump in the MSRP, but actually harks back to the name Bugatti's founder gave his racing team in the company's early years.



