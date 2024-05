Zen 5 Is Coming But Zen 6 Is Rumored To Pack Up To 256 Cores And 512 Threads

We're fast approaching Computex Taipei 2024, where AMD is broadly expected to announce its next-generation processors based on the Zen 5 architecture. However, the combined efforts of leaker Everest and veteran programmer InstLatX64 may have revealed some fascinating details about the company's next-next CPUs, based on its Zen 6 architecture





EPYC Turin leaks compiled by Everest (@Olrak29_ on Xwitter)

That information is all confirmed, as it's all regarding real hardware that people have in hand for testing. However, in his chart (below) that shows the top-end configuration of each EPYC generation, InstLatX64 also compiled current leaks and rumors about Zen 6 . Your eyes do not deceive you: that says 1024 threads in a two-socket configuration. That means each processor will have 256 cores with simultaneous multi-threading spread across 8 thirty-two-core CCDs.





Chart compiled by InstLatX64 (@InstLatX64 on Xwitter)



CCDs are chiplets, but CCX stands for "Core CompleX", and it's the fundamental building block of a Ryzen processor. Early Ryzen chips had their eight cores split into two four-core CCXes, but starting with Zen 3 , all eight cores were unified into a single CCX. This results in improved multi-core performance. However, Zen 4c cores, like those found in Bergamo, are organized into pairs of 8-core CCXes sharing a CCD. It appears that in the Zen 5c and Zen 6 parts, all of the cores are consolidated into a single CCX once more, which is nice.





First up, the concrete information. Everest made a table listing all of the known models of AMD's EPYC Turin processors. These will be the next-generation EPYC 9005 series server processors based on Zen 5. The fastest of the known models sports sixteen CCDs (core chiplet dice), giving it a whopping 128 cores, but there's also a high-density chip with twelve 16-core CCDs for a massive 192 cores in a single socket. We don't know much about Zen 5c yet, but the 500W TDP that Everest marks down for that part is rather telling.Another known insider, Kepler (@Kepler_L2 on Xwitter), remarked in reply to InstLatX64 that Zen 6 will actually have three separate CCD designs: one with eight cores, one with 16 cores, and one with 32 cores. We can presume that Ryzen chips will feature the 8-core dice, while EPYC parts will likely feature the 16- and 32-core chiplets more prominently—although if we see an EPYC 4006 series , maybe there will be EPYC parts with 8-core CCDs, too.