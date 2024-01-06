CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Zen 6 Ryzen Medusa CPUs Allegedly Sport A Blistering Fast 2.5D Interconnect

by Zak KillianSaturday, January 06, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
navi31 lisasu holding
Zen 5 hasn't even arrived yet, but of course AMD is hard at work on designing the next generation after it. According to serial leaker Everest (@Olrak29_ on Twitter), the codename for consumer Zen 6 processors—analogous to "Raphael" for consumer Zen 4 processors and "Granite Ridge" for consumer Zen 5 processors—will be "Medusa".

olrak medusa

Medusa, of course, is the name of the youngest of the three gorgon sisters from Greek mythology. She was famously depicted as a woman with snakes for hair, who, if you met her gaze, could turn you to stone. There are a lot of different metaphors you could draw on for naming a processor "Medusa", including multiple cores, or even multiple MCDs. Everest seems to think that Medusa will use a single IOD and two CCDs just like extant Zen processors, though.

olrak medusa2

We say that because of this tweet, where he highlighted an edited image that he previously shared along with the remark that "Medusa will use 2.5D interconnect with a much higher bandwidth." In other words, at least according to Everest, Zen 6-based consumer processors will be built in a manner rather like high-end RDNA 3 GPUs.

As you'll know if you read our RDNA 3 Architecture Overview, AMD went to great lengths to develop a high-speed link for the GCD and its MCDs in Navi 31. Known as "Infinity Links", they operate at nearly 10 times the bandwidth of the link between a Ryzen or EPYC cIOD and its CCDs. AMD gave the figure of 5.3 TB/second peak bandwidth between GCD and MCDs.

fanout

Interconnect performance is not usually a limitation for desktop Ryzen processors, but for EPYC, in dense multi-threaded workloads, it certainly could be. We doubt anything on the order of 5.3 TB/second will show up on a desktop Ryzen processor, but we wouldn't be surprised if the Zen 6 cores in "Medusa" are indeed able to communicate much more quickly with the I/O die and thus the rest of the system.

There's not likely to be any verified leaks of Zen 6 until late this year or early next year, as the parts aren't expected to appear until late 2025 at the earliest. Still, it's interesting to speculate about what may come in the future. For now, we're pumped to see AMD's next-generation parts, as Zen 5 is supposedly a full rework of the Zen core design over Zen 4. We'll see soon enough.
Tags:  AMD, CPUs, (nasdaq:amd), zen 6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment