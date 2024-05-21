AMD Teases Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Series CPU Unveil: When And What To Expect
The yearly Computex event is just around the corner, and it is the opportune time to start hearing of some potential new PC products. AMD has been on a tear the last decade with its Ryzen CPUs, creating massive mindshare amongst PC gamers.
If the latest teaser by AMD is any indication, more information on its upcoming Ryzen 9000 series CPUs based on Zen 5 may be coming in short order. While no exact details are given, AMD is expected to show off its next-generation products at Computex 2024 on June 3rd. AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, is also the keynote speaker—the keynote is scheduled for 9:30am Taipei time (9:30pm ET). AMD has previously has stated that "the silicon is looking great" when referencing Zen 5, its next-generation architecture.
More in depth details on AMD's Zen 5 architecture is more likely to come at the Hot Chips 2024 event, which is happening later in August.
The current Zen 4 architecture boasts the powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 series, including the class-leading gaming CPU Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Lauded for its often best-in-class gaming performance, the efficient use of power has made it a great choice for gamers worldwide.
One of the most exciting aspects of AMD's Ryzen 9000 series CPUs is that they will run on existing AM5 motherboards as a simple drop-in upgrade. This is vastly significant, as long term upgradability is one of the key reasons for AMD enjoying wide-spread success with its CPU releases in recent years. Mobile APUs such as the upcoming AMD Strix Point Zen 5 are also looking exciting for the next generation's portable products.
When AMD's Ryzen 7000 series was released, it came with the new AM5 motherboard requirements. This also included the then-more expensive DDR5 RAM, which created a high-cost of entry for PC builders. This led to initial slow adoption, especially considering gamers were not in need of upgrading due to blockbuster CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on the cheaper AM4 platform.
With AMD's Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 chips, higher performance gains and more efficiency are both expected. Coupled with the ease of upgradability for existing users, it may prove to be a very popular lineup. It may also finally give incentive for AM4 platform users to upgrade to the newest generation.
While AMD is leading a lot of its marketing based on the AI buzz that all companies seem to be engaged in, time will tell what specific AI developments have relevance to the gaming CPUs part of the Ryzen 9000 lineup. Gamers will have a keen eye on price, performance, and efficiency, but any AI enhancements may be icing on the cake.
