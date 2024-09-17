Ryzen 9000 Zen 5 Inter-Core Latency Bug Fixed With This New AMD Firmware





This image is impossible to read, so click it if you're curious to see the results for yourself.







Stlil, a 3% performance gain isn't "nothing," and getting a little performance bump out of a free and easy firmware update is absolutely nothing to complain about. We wanted to test the benefits for ourselves, but at the time of this writing, ASRock hasn't pushed AGESA 1.2.0.2 for our X670 Steel Legend motherboard. If you're rocking a Zen 5 CPU, keep an eye on your board's BIOS update page for the new microcode.





Thanks to HXL (@9550pro on Xwitter) for the spot.

