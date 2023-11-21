Watch AMD's 96-Core Threadripper 7995WX Pro Hit 6GHz In Wild Race For Top Cinebench Score
It was only last week when we reported that an overclocked Threadripper Pro 7995WX broke the world record for Cinebench R23, but as of the time of this writing, the record has been broken five more times by overclockers using the same chip. The initial world record was set with air cooling, so it was expected that water cooling and liquid nitrogen would allow the 7995WX to hit higher clock speeds and set new records. However, the speed at which new records are being set is almost unprecedented.
Bill Alverson, who submitted the first world record on November 15, broke the record again the next day after swapping out his air cooler for a liquid cooler. This allowed his 7995WX to go from 4.8GHz to nearly 5GHz, resulting in a new Cinebench R23 score 4% higher than the last. Yesterday on November 20, he broke the record yet again with liquid nitrogen cooling and a 5.5GHz overclock.
Of course, other overclockers are trying to set their own world records. Elmor, who recently helped set the world record on the fastest stable CPU clock speed ever achieved, submitted his first Cinebench R23 world record earlier today. He also used liquid nitrogen, but was able to hit 6GHz exactly rather than just 5.5GHz. You can watch the feat above.
Just a few hours later though, Seby9123 snagged the record with his own 6GHz, liquid nitrogen-cooled 7995WX (sans video), with his running just a tiny bit higher than 6GHz.
But Seby9123 only got to hold the world record for a couple of hours, as another extreme overclocker entered the fray. Safedisk's Cinebench R23 score of 210,702 was achieved with liquid nitrogen cooling and a 6.25GHz overclock, and that's where the record stands at the time of writing. However, considering how quickly the world record is getting broken, it might not even stand for a full 24 hours and could be toppled by the end of the day. In fact, the Cinebench R23 world record is getting broken so quickly that the official leaderboard can't even keep up.
This isn't the first time we've seen such a rapid succession of world records in Cinebench R23. Soon after the CPU rendering benchmark was released in late 2020, several extreme overclockers began trying for the world record, and the CPU of choice was AMD's Threadripper 3000 series. Over the course of a week starting on December 5, the world record was broken seven times: once with the 32-core 3970X and six with the 64-core 3990X. It's possible we might even see a new world record in the amount of Cinebench R23 world records set in a single week.
