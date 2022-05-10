Elden Ring Developer May Finally Fix Dark Souls PC Servers, But Fans Are Dubious

The Souls series games, including spiritual successors Bloodborne and Elden Ring, do multiplayer in a curious way. Rather than creating a game session that other players join in a persistent fashion, it's all done through in-game mechanics. For co-op play, you place down a summon sign in the game world that other players can interact with to bring you into their game temporarily. Alternatively, players can forcibly invade other players to try and halt their progress as an adversary.





Well, early this year, it turned out that the Souls games' netcode had a flaw so severe that it could allow a remote player who connected to your game—which, remember, they can do without your consent, by design—to execute arbitrary code on your system. That means that an invading player could launch applications or modify files on your PC remotely; it's a full remote code execution (RCE) exploit.





If you're confused, Bandai-Namco is the publisher for the Dark Souls titles. The message goes on to say that Bandai-Namco has no estimate of when online play will be restored. That's frustrating, because enterprising modders have already fixed the issues in question with third-party tools. A Dark Souls III mod called Blue Sentinel, which is a general anti-cheat mod, was able to patch the issue within days of its reveal.





Still, in FromSoftware's defense, the company has been hard at work patching bugs in and preparing new content for Elden Ring. The game's overwhelming success has come in spite of serious technical flaws, including major netcode problems. There's also a promised RTX patch on the way, as well as likely an expansion or other DLC. Going back to an older codebase and preparing a patch for thorny netcode issues may simply be low-priority for a company that's likely already strapped for manpower.







