CATEGORIES
home News

YouTube TV's Big Price Hike Undermines Cutting The Cord From DirecTV And Cable

by Aaron LeongFriday, March 17, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
hero youtubetv
Just when you thought you've escaped draconian cable TV pricing for cheaper streaming services, YouTube TV pulls a doozy with a subscription price hike to $73 per month.

In a tweet, Google announced that it will be increasing its monthly subscription by $8 (from $65 per month), giving cord-cutters less of a justification to stay away from traditional cable services. The company cites rising "content costs", as well as investing in their "quality of service". For reference, you can get more than 165 channels on DirectTV's base plan (DVR included) for $65 per month.

There are a couple of reasons behind the price increase. A landmark new seven-year NFL Sunday Ticket streaming deal will cost Mountain View $2.5 billion per season. Google also happened to outbid DirectTV—that used to own broadcasting rights—by $1 billion, so somebody needs to help defray that eye-watering cost. Note that Sunday Ticket is an add-on that makes out-of-market games available to fans nationwide and isn't included as part of the $73. YouTube TV's website hasn't disclosed pricing for the package, but it'll probably be similar to DirectTV's, ranging from $294-$396 per season.

multiview

Another possible reasoning behind the price increase is Google's recent announcement of "multiview," which allows viewers to watch up to four game streams at once. Traditional broadcasts (and physical TV sets) offered picture-in-picture, but this is obviously a huge step up for sports fans. Viewers can easily jump in and out of fullscreen, or switch audio and captions for each stream. Multiview is possible through server-side processing, so might be partly pointing at Google's "quality of service" investment.

The price hike is expected to take effect April 18. Between YouTube TV recently dropping the MLB channel and this new price, we're curious to hear what some of you YouTube TV subscribers think. Let us know in the comments below!
Tags:  Google, cord-cutters, (nasdaq:goog), youtube tv
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment