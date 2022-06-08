YouTube TV Finally Adds 5.1 Surround Sound To These Platforms, Still Shuns Apple TV





In order to take advantage of 5.1 audio, your setup will need to meet a few requirements. According to Google, those include:

The YouTube TV installed on your device (Note: the app must be running Cobalt version 20 or higher)

A compatible TV device

--Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above

--Traditional Chromecasts

--Android TV

--Google TV

--Roku TV

--Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above --Traditional Chromecasts --Android TV --Google TV --Roku TV A compatible speaker system.

Programs which support 5.1 audio.