YouTube TV Gains 4K Support And Offline Downloads, But It's Gonna Cost You





YouTube TV in recent years hasn't exactly been an incredible value play when it comes to streaming TV services. What started as a service that cost $35 per month in 2016 now costs subscribers $65 per month , which is getting closer to the pricing that "cord cutters" sought to escape in the first place.

This week, Google announced that it's adding new [optional] features to YouTube TV that push its price even higher. YouTube TV is adding what it calls 4K Plus, which as its name implies, allows you to consume 4K content. At this time, there is not exactly a lot of 4K content available. However, Google says that "major sports events" will broadcast in 4K this summer (i.e., the Olympics) and that live sports content is on the way later this year from ESPN and NBC along with feature content from FX and Discovery Networks.

In addition to the [soon to arrive] 4K content, the 4K Plus package allows you to download shows and movies for offline viewing. You can then watch that content on the go with your smartphone or tablet, which is a great bonus. Finally, the add-on opens the ability to have unlimited streams at home, up from the current three-stream maximum.

4K Plus doesn't come cheap, as it is priced at $19.99 per month on top of your existing $65 per month subscription. This added cost isn't exactly a bangin' value right now since Google explains that 4K content is "coming" rather than being available right now. Perhaps the extra $19.99 is worth it for customers that want offline content and unlimited streams, but it's still a pricey proposition.

Google has one final trick up its sleeve, and that pertains to 5.1 Dolby audio support. Unlike 4K Plus, 5.1 Dolby audio is rolling out for all YouTube TV subscribers with supported hardware "over the coming weeks."

What say you, HotHardware readers; do you think this $19.95 add-on package is worth it? Is a total of $85.99 per month with 4K Plus included too much to ask for a streaming TV service? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.