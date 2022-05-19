CATEGORIES
home News

YouTube Gains New Features To The Delight Of Viewers But Should Creators Be Worried?

by Tim SweezyThursday, May 19, 2022, 11:21 AM EDT
youtube hothardware
Following the recently unveiling of hundreds of TV series to stream for free, YouTube is introducing some new features that will delight viewers, but may not be welcomed by content creators on the streaming platform. One feature will allow viewers to easily see the most-watched parts of any video by highlighting them in a semi-translucent graph above the video's progress bar.

The new features were announced on the official YouTube community website on May 19th. YouTube said that it wants to make it easier for people to find content they are most interested in watching, along with adding some other handy features that include auto-generated video chapters and Single Loop.

The main feature being added is a graph that will allow viewers to be able to tell which parts of a video are the most replayed by others. As someone views a video, they will be able to see a graph showing the most frequently replayed parts. Wherever there is a peak in the graph, that part of the video has been replayed often. This will allow users to quickly find and watch the moments that others presumably found the most interesting. The feature is available on both mobile and desktop now.

youtube skip
Image Courtesy of Google/YouTube

While viewers may find having a graph that shows the most replayed moments in a video a plus, content creators may have second thoughts about it. Viewer retention is a critical metric for YouTube's algorithm. The longer a viewer watches a video, the more it is "valued" by the algorithm. If viewers use the new feature to simply "hit the highlights", then their watch time may decrease. However, YouTube hopes that it will create return visits to those videos as people watch those moments over and over, and in turn generate more watch time.

Video chapters is a feature that is probably familiar to some, as it launched in May of 2020. The feature breaks videos up into sections, allowing users to jump to a specific section of a video. The feature has already been added to 20 million videos, according to YouTube, and can now be auto-generated and viewed across more devices. It is suggested that creators consider adding chapters to their videos, as data suggests the average watch time of these videos is higher.

Single Loop will enable the ability to place a video on loop for as long as a viewer wants. If you are on PC, you will simply right click on the video player and select the "Loop" function. If you are on mobile, you will tap on "More" in the video player and then tap on "Single Loop" to enable the video loop function.

What are your thoughts on the addition of a graph that will highlight the most replayed parts of a video? Do you think it will have a negative impact on content creators, or will it actually increase watch time? Let us know down in the comments.
Tags:  Google, YouTube, (nasdaq:goog), streaming-video, content-creator
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment