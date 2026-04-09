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YouTube Shorts AI Avatars Will Clone Your Look And Voice

by Alan VelascoThursday, April 09, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
youtube shorts ai avatars news
At the beginning of the year, Google hinted that it was working to provide creators with more AI tools, specifically mentioning the ability to “create a Short using your own likeness.” The latest updates to the YouTube and YouTube Create apps are bringing this capability to users looking to leverage AI to make content featuring photorealistic avatars of themselves.

The company says that the feature “builds on existing ingredients-to-video features in YouTube’s creation tools, making it easier and more accurate to add yourself into your videos.” Once an avatar is made only the creator who made it can use it to generate original content. Moreover, creators will be able to limit the ways other users on the platform can “remix” videos featuring their avatars. Viewers are also going to be informed with labels when a video is made using any AI tools.

To get started with avatars users will need to be at least 18 years old, be the owner of an existing YouTube channel, and go through a “live selfie” capture process. This can be done from within the YouTube app by tapping on “Create +,” selecting the Gemini logo at the top right, choosing “Create Video,” and then tapping on “Make a video with my avatar.” In the YouTube Creator app there will be a banner on the homepage title “My Avatar,” tap on the right arrow and follow the on-screen prompts.

youtube shorts ai avatars hero

It will be interesting to see how popular this becomes for creators. There’s a wide swath of users leery of AI, especially content generated using the technology, which could potentially push away viewers and subscribers. Additionally, regardless about how someone feels about AI, the reason they enjoy following and watching these creators is because they like them, but will they still feel the same way about an avatar? We’ll likely find out as creators being to use the tool.

Google says that avatars will become available gradually to users across the globe, with the exception for those who reside within the European Union.
Tags:  Google, YouTube, AI, (nasdaq:goog)
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Alan Velasco

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